New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva didn’t panic.
The Panthers just dropped the third set 27-25 but regrouped to claim a 25-17, 16-25, 25-27, 25-18, 15-9 victory Monday over Blooming Prairie at Blooming Prairie High School.
NRHEG (1-6) picked up its first win of the season and made up for a 3-0 season-opening loss to the Blossoms (2-5) back on Oct. 8 in New Richland.
The Panthers got it done through resiliency and keeping the ball alive.
“It’s something that we talk a lot about, just having a never die attitude,” NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson said. “They’re really scrappy, they’re gritty and they just want to compete. They like to battle and they do a nice job with just not giving up, which is nice to see.”
Senior libero Cambria Nissen led the Panthers with 16 digs and senior Kendall Johnson added 10 digs to go with a team-high 13 kills.
Senior setter Grace Tufte did well to move the attack around to finish with 21 assists. Freshman setter Hallie Schultz added 18 assists.
NRHEG started to find success in the fourth and fifth sets on the left side after the Blossoms lost senior setter Maggie Bruns to injury.
“That kind of threw everything off,” Blooming Prairie head coach Jennifer Wayne said.
The Panthers led 21-9 at one point in the fourth set before the Blossoms staged a late comeback.
Early on, NRHEG found success through its serving. The Panthers tallied 18 ace serves with Schultz tallying nine of them.
“Blooming had a couple of times where there was a lack of communication and we were able to get a couple of aces that way,” Peterson said. “We have a strong serving team when they don’t overthink it.”
The Blossoms jumped out to early leads in each of the first three sets but couldn’t hang on to it in the first set.
Micalyn Trihus led Blooming Prairie with 15 kills and Sierra Larson tallied eight kills and nine blocks. Megan Oswald finished with five kills and seven blocks. Macy Lembke led with 24 assists.
The Blossoms face Medford Thursday in Blooming Prairie while the Panthers face Maple River Friday in New Richland.