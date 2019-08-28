AUSTIN — Carsyn Brady started the season on a high note and helped the Owatonna girls cross country team stay in contention at the Austin invite on Tuesday evening.
Brady, just an eighth grader, was the only runner to cross the finish line in less than 20 minutes and won the 5K race with a 19:55.2. Her average mile came out to a swift and steady 6:24 as she won the race by nearly nine seconds.
“It was great to see Carsyn come out competing this year,” Owatonna coach Dan Leer said. “She was top 10 in the conference last year and beat some tough girls out there today.”
As a team, Owatonna finished in fourth of six, but ended just nine points shy of second place Mankato West and Rochester Mayo (61 points apiece).
Brady’s teammate, Jaci Burtis, nearly stretched into the top 10 in 11th place at 21:21.6 while Laura Stevensen was next in 17th (22:10).
“Jaci ran a solid race we had some nice surprise in our first meet,” Leer said. “I like where we are right now.”
Austin invite
Team scores: Rochester Century 48, Mankato West 61, Rochester Mayo 61, Owatonna 70, Austin 129, Albert Lea 150
Owatonna top 5: 1. Carsyn Brady (19:55); 11. Jaci Burtis (21:21); 17. Laura Stevensen (22:10); 20. Hannah Potter (22:15); 21. Chloe Schmidt (22:17)