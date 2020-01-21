PULLING AWAY: Huskies score 6 unanswered goals to beat Falcons, jump into 2-team race for conference supremacy

It’s official, the race for the Big Nine Conference championship in girls hockey is going to come down to the wire.
From here forward, it’s all about Owatonna and Northfield.
Thanks to the Huskies’ decisive 6-1 victory over third place Faribault on Monday night, the top of the league standings features a deadlock at 32 points apiece between Owatonna (13-5-1 overall, 13-1-0 Big Nine) and the Raiders (13-7-0, 9-0-0).
Both teams have three conference games remaining, but Northfield retains the slight edge as it will be playing for eight total points. The maximum points the Huskies could accumulate is six.
Adding further drama to an already super-intriguing final leg of the conference race, Northfield and Owatonna are set to meet in the final game of the regular season on Thursday, Jan. 30 in what could ultimately turn out to be a de-facto conference championship game. If both teams win-out prior to the showdown — which, on paper, seems likely — the Raiders will enter with 38 points and the Huskies 36. Being that it will be the second meeting between the teams, the winner will be awarded two points.
ON THE ICE
On Monday night against the Falcons, Owatonna broke free from a 1-1 tie after the first period before blowing the game open in the final stanza.
Chloe Schmidt steps up in the high-stakes showdown and led the Huskies with five points on two goals and three assists. Not only did she level the score 1-1 by burying a shot exactly 20 seconds after Faribault’s got on the board first, but the senior provided the game-winning goal at the 5:55-mark of the second period on assists from Olivia Herzog and Syd Hunst.
With the Huskies leading 2-1, the team’s leading scorer, Ezra Oien, slowly began to take over on offense, ringing the bell three times in the game’s final 26 minutes to blow things wide open.
Oien, who is just a freshman, gave Owatonna a multi-goal lead by scoring on a power play in the middle of the second period and provided the dagger by extending the lead to 4-1 on a goal with roughly four minutes remaining in the third period. She and Syd Hunst padded the lead and cemented the final margin by scoring one goal apiece in the game’s final minute.
Owatonna finished with a healthy 36-19 shots-on-goal advantage and steadily applied pressure on the Falcons’ defense by generating at least nine shots in each period.
STATS AND STREAKS
Goalie Asia Buryska turned-away 14 shots in the final two periods and earned her 10th victory of the season. The senior has accumulated a .910 save-percentage and surrendered just 1.7 goals-per-game.
Oien leads Owatonna by a wide-margin in goals with 26, exactly 10 more than the team’s second-leading scorer Olivia Herzog. She is also one of three players that has accumulated 30 or more points. Chloe Schmidt leads the team in assists with 23 to go with 10 goals. Hunst has racked up 30 points on 20 assists and 10 goals.
After beating to Falcons, Owatonna has now won five consecutive games for the first time all season. In the streak, the Huskies are averaging 9.2 goals and allowing just 0.4 per outing.
LOOKING AHEAD
In the busiest week of the regular season, the Huskies will play three more games in a five-day span, which started with a nonconference matchup against Hastings on Tuesday. On Thursday, they will jump back into conference play against Rochester John Marshall before making a 90-mile trek to take on Rogers on Saturday afternoon.
Next week, Owatonna wraps up the regular season with games at Austin on Tuesday and at Northfield on Thursday.
OWATONNA 6, FARIBAULT 1
FIRST PERIOD
F—Haley Lang, 5:09
O—Chloe Schmidt (Ezra Oien), 5:29
SECOND PERIOD
O—Chloe Schmidt (Olivia Herzog, Syd Hunst), 5:55
O—Oien (Schmidt, Grace Wolfe), 8:17, PP
THIRD PERIOD
O—Oien (Schmidt), 13:06
O—Syd Hunst, 16:16, empty net
O—Oien (Abby Vetsch, Schmidt), 16:43