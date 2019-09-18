It’s an unseasonably hot mid-September day as the Owatonna football team scatters throughout the vast greenery of the practice fields adjacent to the high school on Tuesday evening.
Coaches are barking instructions in an orderly fashion and the players appear extra attentive and eager to jump from station to station. Despite the 85-degree temperature and blistering sun, all parties involved in preparing for Friday’s game against Rochester Mayo sustain a high level of energy. It’s palpable and universal. They are all on the same page.
On paper, every opponent is created equal — and Owatonna has proven on more than one occasion that they don’t overlook anyone — but this particular practice feels different.
And that’s because is.
The team has just four short days to formulate and install an effective game plan for its showdown against the undefeated Spartans. Though the Huskies have a ton of respect for their previous two opponents, this is the first time in a couple weeks they are preparing for an opponent that will almost certainly test them for a complete 48 minutes.
Rochester Mayo is no joke, and when the OHS players left for the showers on Tuesday evening, they still had plenty in the tank despite the heat’s best efforts to sap every ounce of energy out of the players and coaches.
“It was a hot day and the kids still had a lot of energy left at the end of two and a half, three hours of practice,” said Owatonna coach Jeff Williams. “This is one I think they have had in their sights for a while. We have great deal of respect for what Mayo is capable of doing. They are very explosive. I think there’s some familiarity with them as well, and I think that raises the level of intensity for a given week. Their explosiveness and athleticism needs to be respected and we know we will have to put up some points because they are capable of putting up points as well, and a lot.”
Through three games, Mayo trails only No. 1-ranked Owatonna in scoring (44.3) and explosive plays in the Big Southeast District. The Spartans are averaging more than 400 yards of offense per game, evenly split between the run and the pass.
Cade Sheehan is easily one of the top 3-4 quarterbacks in the entire Big Southeast District — not just the Red Division — and has proven more than capable of exploiting the Huskies’ defense in the recent past. Last season, he was hounded by Owatonna’s front seven in a playoff loss at the OHS stadium, but spun straw into golf and somehow turned 18 completions into 284 yards and three touchdowns. Throw in 135 yards and another touchdown in the regular season matchup and that’s 419 yards and four touchdowns on just 29 completions against the vaunted Huskies’ defense.
Needless to say, Sheehan is capable of hitting a big play at any moment and flourishes when the pocket breaks down. He boasts a good arm, a quick release and is a slippery athlete.
“Sheehan’s ability to escape is always a concern,” Williams said. “We had a hard time putting them away last year. It seems like we would score and then we would have them third and long and in our grasp and they’d spin out of it and Sheehan would hit (Cayden) Holcomb and extend a drive and get a touchdown. Their ability to extend plays is always of grave concern. We will work hard on wrapping up the quarterback when we are in position to make a sack.”
The Spartans possess a number of game-breaking players on the offensive end, perhaps none more dangerous that talented sophomore, Cayden Holcomb. The speedy athlete was slowly nursed along last fall before having the training wheels released well before playoff time. In the section semifinal game against Owatonna, he exploded for 112 yards and one touchdown on five receptions. Despite attracting a lot more coverage and better individual defenders this season, the 5-foot-10, 165-pound wide receiver has hauled in 15 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns.
“The difference with Holcomb is now everyone identifies him,” Williams said. “You know where he is lining up at all times and you are aware of him. Last year he was more of a cog in the machine. I don’t think he had a catch against us in the regular season game, but we watched him against Austin in the playoff game and were impressed and then he had a fantastic game against us. He blossomed throughout the season. He will attract eyeballs, for sure.”
Ethan Loehrer is equally dangerous as Holcomb and leads the team with five touchdown receptions to go with 174 yards on 12 grabs. There is a bit of a drop off in production south of Holcomb and Loehrer, but the entire group is speedy and shifty. Owatonna’s defensive backs will be put to the ultimate test and often forced to cover their target for up to six seconds against a swift crop of players and a quarterback who can extend plays.
As has been the case quite often under coach Donny Holcomb, the Spartans’ top running back is fast and ultra-productive. Asa Cummins has seen most of the action this year and has needed just 36 carries to reach 271 yards and four touchdowns. He’s popped off two TD gallops of more than 40 yards and was most productive — gaining 207 total yards on 16 carries — against Northfield in Week 1 and Albert Lea in Week 3. In the middle game against New Prague, he was held to just 68 yards on 19 carries.
On the other side of the ball, the Spartans will look similar to New Prague in their base formations, sending out four aggressive linebackers behind three defensive lineman and four defensive backs.
“Superficially they will look like New Prague,” Williams said. “Their two wide outs are their corners and their quarterback is their safety and they cover pretty well. Their linebackers like to blitz a lot, they always have. They will show a lot of different fronts and try to confuse you. That’s always been their MO and it can cause problems for us. We will have to scheme-up ways to get hats on linebackers because they will free those guys up to make tackles frequently.”
With Mayo coming as close to any team in equaling the Huskies athlete-for-athlete at the skill positions, its important that Owatonna takes advantage of its size advantage in the trenches. The Spartans — who do not have a player heavier than 240 pounds — haven’t been shy about utilizing lighter, more athletic linemen and simply won’t be able to match the Huskies’ body-for-body up front. Mayo also utilizes more two-way athletes than Owatonna, but whether or not that will turn out to be a district advantage in Week 4 remains to be seen.
With Ethan Rohamn shifting to a full-time defender, none of the Huskies’ five offensive linemen and three defensive linemen start on both sides of the ball. Ethan Walter, Isaac Oppegard, Payton Beyer, Isaac Gefre and Carson DeKam each start on defense and also play significant roles on offense, but Owatonna’s depth has allowed each to take the occasional possession off on offense to recharge.
WHAT'S ON THE LINE
Aside from gaining the inside track in capturing Big Southeast Red Division championship, Friday's winner will solidify itself as the team to beat in the Section 1-5A pool and remain undefeated at 4-0.
Both teams, though, still have to face Mankato West, which could have an impact on the regular season crown. As for the postseason, the Scarlets participate in Section 2-5A.
MAYO NUMBERS TO KNOW
1—Asa Cummings, RB/DB
4—Marshall Peters, DB
8—Cade Sheehan, QB/DB
11—Ethan Loehrer, WR/DB
12—Cayden Holcomb, WR/DB
26—Luiz Gasca, RB/DB
27—Noah Smith, LB
28—Ethan Vanderwaerdt
76—Ethan Irvin, OL/DL