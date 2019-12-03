The long, four-month slog that is the winter season comes up quickly, especially in communities like Blooming Prairie and Owatonna where football typically doesn’t end until mid-to-late-November.
This year is no different.
With the both the BP and OHS football teams qualifying for the MSHSL state tournament and the Awesome Blossoms stretching their season all the way to the post-Thanksgiving Class A Prep Bowl, it’s only now that we can finally divide our full attention to the what promises to be an exciting next 120 days or so.
This winter more the ever seems to feature an excess of upstart teams poised to make a breakthrough, and it’s always fun to watch program evolve in front of our eyes.
Below is a list of winter sports teams seemingly on the cusp of great things:
MEDFORD GIRLS BASKETBALL
Last season's record: 24-1
Returning starters: 4 (plus addition of all-conference performer via transfer)
State tournament appearances: None
This one was easy.
Not only do the Tigers retain all three players that were given all-conference recognition last season — including reigning People’s Press Player of the Year, Emma Kniefel — but received a major boost when one of the most dominant post players in the Gopher Conference, Katie Dylla, fell right into their lap via transfer.
After spending the previous two years starting in the Rebels frontcourt, and leading the conference in rebounding as a sophomore last season, Dylla moved into the district in the offseason and will fit right into a rotation that needed only to replace center Kinsey Cronin, who decided not to play basketball this season. In her first game in a Medford uniform, Dylla racked up 15 points and 10 rebounds against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial,.
With Dylla in the mix, the Tigers are potent at every level and can trot out three first-team all-conference performers at any given time in Kniefel, Dylla and Kiley Nihart.
Nihart is the 5-foot-4 straw that stirs the proverbial drink for Medford at both ends, guiding the team at point guard while serving as a relentless perimeter defender. Last season, she averaged 15 points, 3 assists and 3 steals per game.
Kniefel’s accomplishments and skills dynamic have been well-documented over the last three years as she enters her fourth season as a starter at the varsity level. She’s grown to 5-foot-10-inches tall and has unlimited range with excellent ball-handling skills for a player of her height. Bottom line, Kniefel a matchup nightmare and the preseason favorite to earn OPP Player of the Year honors for a second straight season.
How Dylla fits into the rotation will certainly be a work-in-progress and something to monitor. The core of seniors, which also includes all-conference honorable mention forward, Izzy Reuvers, has been playing multiple sports together since they were in fifth grade, so integrating someone new during their final season together could be a challenge, even a player of Dylla’s pedigree. The group has some experience in this regard, though, as the volleyball team — which consists of players such as Kniefel, Reuvers and Nihart — assimilated Owatonna-transfer, Alyvia Johnson, this past fall, so this isn't completely unfamiliar territory.
Only time will tell how well the Tigers mesh, and a favorable early-season schedule will certainly help matters. After playing 10 consecutive opponents that finished last season with a combined 99-163 record (.377 winning percentage), Medford will collide with preseason No. 8-ranked Waseca on a neutral floor in Kasson on Sat, Jan. 11. By then, both teams should be in midseason form, which will set the stage for an exciting matchup with huge Section 2-AA implications.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE BASKETBALL
Returning starters (boys/girls): 5/5
Last season's record (boys/girls): 18-7/13-11
State tournament appearances: N/A
The amount of sheer talent returning on both these rosters is staggering.
The boys trot back OPP Player of the Year, Gabe Hagen, as well as all-conference performers Kaden Thomas and Karson Vigeland while the girls literally did not lose a player to graduation from last season’s roster. Because of this, the Minnesota Basketball News and Breakdown Magazine have the BP girls ranked within their respective top 15 polls.
The only thing standing in the way of the boys igniting in early December and building a significant lead in the Gopher Conference is the fact that essentially every significant player on the basketball team — Hagen, Thomas and Vigeland in particular — just got gone grinding through a physically-demanding four-month football season that began in Mid-August and didn't conclude until late November. Once these boys gain their footing, look out. Thomas and Hagen instantly form perhaps the best guard-forward combo in the league and both are extremely hard to guard.
At a lengthily 6-foot-4, Thomas boasts great size for a primary ball-handler at the high school level. He can shoot from the outside and guard four different positions. Hagen, too, can matchup against just about every spot on the floor and uses his considerable 6-4 frame to bully his way down low and create easy scoring chances (53% shooting last season). Hagen, though, isn’t a reckless bulldozer and is actually an elite passer as he led the team in assists at 4.1 per game last season.
Vigeland stands 6-5 and — surprise, surprise — possesses the ability to check literally every position on the floor. Trying to create offense through screens is going to be a headache for most teams because the Blossoms can simply switch on everything.
The Blossoms finished 18-7 overall and 9-5 in league action last winter, and expect them to match those totals at the very least, because at their best, BP is a bona fide Gopher Conference contender.
As for the girls, they bring back three players that were honored by the Gopher Conference last season, including first-team performer, Megan Oswald, who nearly averaged a double-double at 15.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore.
Skilled sophomore guard and second-team all-conference performer, Bobbie Bruns, is one of the most promising young players in the area while senior Julia Worke, who was given honorable mention consideration last season in the Gopher Conference, is the quintessential veteran presence all good teams seem to maintain.
Expect a significant uptick from last season’s team that finished 13-10 overall and 7-7 against fellow GC teams.
OWATONNA HOCKEY
Returning letter winners: N/A, but it's a lot
Last season's record (boys/girls): 16-10-1/11-11-3
State tournament appearances (boys/girls): 1 in 1998/3 in 1997, 2001, 2003
Though both came up short last Saturday — the boys beginning the capmaign with a 4-1 loss to Apple Valley and the girls suffering their first defeat of the season in a 3-0 setback to Dodge Center — both OHS ice hockey teams appear destined to challenge for conference supremacy. Anything beyond that is too early to tell at this point as the path to the Xcel Energy Center still goes through powerful suburban programs in Section 1-AA.
The girls rocketed out to a 4-0-0 start, won each game by no fewer than five goals and did themselves a big favor by stockpiling 10 points in the Big Nine Conference standings. The Huskies were humbled a little bit by the Wildcats over the weekend, but might get another shot at their neighbors to the east come playoff time as both are housed in Section 1-AA.
Owatonna, which briefly snuck into the QRF top 10 before losing to DC, will face perhaps its toughest task of the entire season on Thursday when it hosts section front-runner, Lakeville South, at 7:30 p.m. The Cougars have gotten off to an equally hot start at 5-1-0 — beating the likes of Dodge County and Burnsville along the way — and will be a major measuring-stick for an OHS program that has traditionally struggled against South Suburban Conference teams. The Huskies are just 1-4 in its previous five games against SCC teams and have been out-scored 25-8 overall in those contests.
Bottom line, winning Thursday would make a huge statement and set the tone for the rest of the season.
As for boys, they might have scuffled a bit in their season-opener, but that shouldn't deter anyone from remaining rightfully optimistic about what this team can accomplish this season.
The fact that they are 0-1 also doesn’t change the fact that they are rolling back most of last season’s front-line offensive weapons and playing in front of the best goalie on the conference in Zach Wiese.
Owatonna stayed in the Big Nine Conference race until the final week of the season last year, and it would be realistic to assume they will make a similar run this season.