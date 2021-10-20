On a beautiful, sunny Tuesday afternoon, boys and girls cross country teams from all around gathered at the Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna for the Big 9 Conference meet.
The Owatonna boys had plenty to celebrate with all seven runners placing in the top 25 en route to claiming their second consecutive Big 9 title and earning five All-Conference nods and two All-Conference honorable mentions. The Huskie boys finished the day in first place with a score of 38 points, which beat out Mankato East, who finished in second place with 51 points.
“We’re totally pumped,” Owatonna senior Preston Meier said. “This is what we’ve been building for all year. We won it last year, so we knew we wanted to be more successful this year, and we definitely were.”
On the girls end, the Huskies took fourth place, while earning an All-Conference honor and an All-Conference honorable mention, with a team score of 131, just edging out Mankato West (133) in fifth place. Mankato East (91) took third, Rochester Century (62) took second and the eventual Big 9 title winner Northfield (61) took first.
Meier led the charge for the boys, while racing neck-and-neck with East’s Isaiah Anderson for a large portion of the race. Down the backstretch, Anderson pulled away and took first place with Meier taking second place with a time of 16:17.79. Anderson finished with a time of 16:08.03.
While East got first place with a runner, the Huskies took first place overall thanks to a very strong performance from all seven runners.
Connor Ginskey trailed right behind Meier and took third place with a time of 16:49.05 and right behind him in fifth place was Brayden Williams with a time of 16:58.74.
With its top three runners taking three of the top five spots, Owatonna closed the day out strong with Trevor Hiatt taking 11th place with a time of 17:20.80, followed by David Smith (17:41.17) in 17th, Brenden Drever (17:42.57) in 18th and Jack Sorenson (17:55.70) rounding things out in 25th.
“They put it all together. We had a really good workout on Friday, and they seem to be peaking at the right time,” said Owatonna boys cross country coach David Chatelaine. “We got a good pack running. We got three really good front runners and our No. 4 runner Trevor Hiatt wasn’t too far behind, so he’s kind of closing the gap there.
In the girls race, Anna Cox powered the Huskies fourth-place finish behind her 11th-place finish with a time of 20:24.76, which earned her All-Conference honors.
Finishing in 19th place with a time of 20:35.21, Jeni Burtis earned an All-Conference honorable mention.
Jaci Burtis and Carsyn Brady weren’t far behind her, as Jaci finished in 28th with a time of 21:04.43 and Brady finished in 29th with a time of 21:10.98.
Rounding the day out for the girls was Laura Stevensen (21:51.22) in 44th, Paige Thompson (22:25.04) in 50th and Audrey Hudock (23:31.25) in 69th.
“Their spirits are high now, so hopefully that momentum carries into next week,” Chatelaine said.
With the Big 9 Conference meet out of the way, the Huskies will prepare for the Section 1AAA meet that will take place Oct. 28 again at Owatonna’s Brooktree Golf Course.