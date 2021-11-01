In a two-day event, the Owatonna swim and dive team took part in the Big 9 Conference meet, with diving taking place in Northfield Friday and swimming taking place in Rochester Saturday.
Overall, the Huskies finished in ninth place with a team score of 116 points, which trailed Red Wing (117), Austin (130), Mankato East (149), Winona (170.5), Mankato West (269), Northfield (285), Rochester Mayo (324.5) and Rochester Century (494).
Owatonna had two divers place out of 16 in the 1 meter dive with freshman Mya Dutton placing 13th with a score of 242.10 and junior Gabbie Poole finishing in 15th place with a score of 226.15.
In the swimming events Saturday, the Huskies had a couple of top finishes, but struggled to keep up over the course of the 11 swimming events.
They started the day off with a sixth place finish in the 200 medley relay where the tandem of Vanessa Gonzalez, Logan Norris, Laken Meier and Anna Youngquist posted a time of 2 minutes, 0.22 seconds.
Three events later in the 50 free, Norrid and Meier recorded two top 10 finishes out of 48 swimmers with Norrid finishing in sixth with a time of 25:53 and Meier finishing in eighth with a time of 25:56. Right after, Gonzalez recorded a ninth place finish in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:06.78.
Due to some teams not being awarded points with their team score placement being sealed, the group of Meier, Kaitlyn Wasieleski, Gonzalez and Youngquist took a 10th place finish in the 200 free relay.
This was the same case in the 400 free relay, where Gonzalez, Wasieleski, Youngquist and Norrid took eighth with a time of 4:04.02.
In the following event, Lorrid posted the fourth best time in the 100 back with a time of 1:02.16, which was Owatonna’s best performance of the day.
For the top finishes in the other events, Wasieleski finished in 26th place with a time of 2:21.37 in the 200 free, followed by Steckelberg (2:27.6) in 34th, Kate Seykora (2:34.82) in 42nd and Hailey Kjersten (2:41.81) in 46th.
In the 200 IM, Christina Bell and Kalleigh Malecha rattled off 32nd and 33rd place finishes with Bell taking 32nd behind a time of 2:47.05 and Malecha taking 33rd with a time of 2:47.75. Shelby Born took 37th and Dylann Norrid took 41st.
Meier and Youngquist finished with the top two times for Owatonna in the 100 free. Meier took 19th with a time of 59.90 and Youngquist took 22nd with a time of 1:00.80. Britta Henderson (34th) and Wasieleski (35th) also posted finishes for the Huskies,
Owatonna rattled off finishes from Steckelberg (6:37.03) in 34th, Born (6:44.53) in 35th, Lauren Busho (6:57.94) in 38th and Krin Eickhoff (7:02.52) in 39th place in the 500 free.
Malecha recorded a 26th place finish in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:23.58. Kinzie Carlson (1:28.34) in 37th, Ella Mollenhauser (1:30.89) in 38th and Busho (1:36.06) in 41st rounded things out.
With the Big 9 Conference meet out of the way, the Huskies will get prepared for the Section 1AA meet, which starts Nov. 11 with diving in Northfield and No.v 12 with swimming at the Rochester Recreation Center.