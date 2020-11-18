The winds of good fortune were at the backs of the Huskies.
With the prevailing wind from the south blowing into the face of Rochester Mayo’s punter Kyle Doppler, the snap on a fourth-and-6 from the Spartans’ 14-yard line sailed over his head and through the back of the end zone with 4 minutes, 35 seconds left to play to put Owatonna ahead 30-28.
The No. 10-ranked Huskies turned to their defense once more to wrap up the Section 1AAAAA title Tuesday at Owatonna High School.
The Owatonna defense delivered like it has much of the season albeit through unusual circumstances to preserve the 30-28 victory.
Second-seeded Rochester Mayo (4-3) scored on the third play from scrimmage in the second half to build a 28-21 lead when quarterback Bennett Ellsworth hit running back Demonte Simmons for a 55-yard touchdown pass just 32 seconds into the third quarter.
The Huskies didn’t allow another score, forced the Spartans to punt twice and recovered a fumble with 40 seconds left to play to capture their fifth consecutive section title.
Owatonna turned up the pass rush on the final Rochester Mayo possessions. Nick Williams and Connor Budach combined to sack Ellsworth on the Spartans’ first possession of the fourth quarter to help force a punt. Then Budach recorded a sack on the final Rochester Mayo possession.
“I just knew they weren’t accounting for me on the outside much so I just told my defensive coordinator, ‘Hey, I can go every time and get a good amount of pressure on the QB,’” Budach said. “So he just sent me every single time he could.”
A Spartans holding penalty forced them into a second-and-30 from their own 44-yard line. Ellsworth hit Cayden Holcomb, who had five receptions for 63 yards, for a 13 yard gain. Following an incompletion, on a fourth-and-17, the Huskies got called for pass interference. The penalty merely set up a fourth-and-2 situation instead of a first down and Owatonna forced a fumble that Budach jumped on with 40 seconds remaining to seal the victory.
Huskies head coach Jeff Williams credited his defensive coordinator Marc Achterkirch and his staff on making adjustments in the second half to curtail Rochester Mayo. Holcomb had two receptions in the second half.
“They seemed to dial up a lot of answers in the second half that stymied Mayo,” he said. “We were able to get a pass rush on, which really changed the game. In the first half he was kind of sitting back there just picking and in the second half, I thought he was having to work in the pocket because we were getting a good rush and our coverage just improved as well.”
An 11-play, 73-yard drive in the third quarter allowed the Huskies to tie the game after quarterback Brayden Truelson rushed in from a yard out for his second touchdown of the game with 6:07 left to play in the third quarter. The drive featured a steady diet of runs from Tanner Hall, who finished with 194 yards on 43 carries. Hall ran on nine of the plays. Owatonna held a 33-minute to 14-minute edge in time of possession and 26-13 advantage in first downs for the game.
Owatonna controlled the first quarter to build a 14-0 lead after scoring on each of its possessions. The Huskies marched 68 yards in 10 plays to go ahead 7-0 when Truleson hit Payton Beyer for a 17-yard touchdown with 7:05 to play in the quarter. Beyer finished with 10 receptions for 110 yards.
Owatonna recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff and went 53 yards in 12 plays that included converting a fourth-and-7. Truelson, who finished 18-for-26 passing with 177 yards, scored his first touchdown of the game on a 1-yard sneak with 1:22 to play in the quarter.
The Spartans went three-and-out on their first possession of the game and held the ball for a mere 1:31 in the quarter.
Things got wild in the second quarter. On a third-and-6 from Mayo 27-yard line Truelson threw to Beyer in the end zone but Holcomb intercepted a jump ball that quickly shifted the momentum.
Eight plays later Carter Holcomb scored on a 19-yard pass to cut the Owatonna lead to 14-7 with 7:32 to go in the half.
The Huskies lost a fumble on their ensuing drive and the Spartans needed just four plays to tie the game on an 11-yard run from Tore Pappenfuss with 4:52 to play.
Owatonna committed its third turnover of the quarter and third straight when Holcomb picked off Truelson again. Two plays later Carter Holcomb hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass to put Rochester Mayo up 21-14 following the extra-point kick.
With the Huskies marching to the north end zone and the wind at their backs, Truelson threw to Budach in the end zone with 30 seconds left in the half. The ball got tipped and Budach laid on his back in the end zone as the ball miraculously fell to him to tie the game 21-21 following a Lane Versteeg extra-point kick.
“I just saw it get tipped up in the air so I knew I couldn’t quite roll over yet to pick myself up,” Budach said. “I just kind of had to hope it’d land toward me and it did. It felt like it was up there for about an hour. It was up there for so long I thought he could come over and hit it again even.”
Truelson called the ending unbelievable.
“Something I’ll never forget,” he said. “I know these guys will never forget, given the circumstances we went through this year. It’s super cool to end it this way.”