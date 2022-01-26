The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers improved to 13-5 overall and 8-1 in Gopher Conference play after defeating the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs 70-38.
The Panthers jumped out to a 31-15 lead by halftime and never looked back en route to their 32-point win over the Bulldogs.
Faith Nielsen led NRHEG in scoring with 25 points and was followed by Sophie Stork with 16 points and Sidney Schultz with 15 points.
“Nice to bounce back with a win after a tough loss against Belle Plaine last night. The girls worked hard, but it was a very stop and go moving game. There were 37 fouls between both teams. There wasn’t much flow to the night. It is always great to get a conference win, especially with a long week of basketball,” said NRHEG girls head coach Onika Peterson.
Boys Basketball: JWP 57, NRHEG 43
The NRHEG boys dropped to 7-6 overall 3-3 in conference play after falling to the JWP Bulldogs 57-43 on the road.
The Panthers battled back and forth, but went into halftime down 24-18 and couldn’t find a way to get over the hump in the second half.
Porter Peterson led the way with 14 points, three assists, two blocks and one rebound. Daxter Lee followed him up with 10 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two assists. Jack Olson had nine points, nine rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.
“We just never got anything going or would attack them in their 1-3-1 with any consistency. We had a few really good possessions followed by turnovers. The game was around six to ten for most of the half until closer to the end of the game when they forced a few turnovers and got some easy layups to push the lead up to as much as 16 at one time,” said NRHEG boys head coach Isaiah Lundberg.