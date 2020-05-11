ST. PAUL — The American Legion Department of Minnesota Executive Committee, Minnesota American Legion Baseball Committee and Minnesota American Legion Commander Mark Dvorak have cancelled the 2020 season out of concerns for safety of players, coaches, umpires, fans and volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Safety has always been important in American Legion Baseball,” said Director of Minnesota American Legion Baseball Randy Schaub of Danube. “As much as we wanted to play this year, we cannot take chances with the players, coaches and fans we oversee.”
The decision came during a morning video conference on Saturday. The Baseball Committee heard from Commander Dvorak and had input from state and national legal advisers. Statewide COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings would make playing baseball prohibitive.
“It was a difficult decision that affects many young people and their parents,” Commander Dvorak said. “The American Legion is a major proponent of the sport of baseball, and we hope to return even stronger in 2021.”
American Legion Baseball programs across the country have shut down, resulting in team insurance being unavailable through the national Legion Baseball program. The national level last month cancelled the American Legion World Series planned for August, and the national program announced Friday, May 8, it would provide no national-level support.
Minnesota Baseball Committee member Jim Peck has been involved in Legion Baseball for 57 years. “This is one of the worst days in all of my time in baseball,” he said.
The Minnesota committee originally met on April 11 and held off cancelling the 2020 season with hopes that state and federal officials might have good news for summer gatherings. Such hopes never transpired.
With 366 teams fielded in 2019 and 357 team signed up for 2020 , Minnesota American Legion Baseball is the largest among the 50 states.
Locally, many Owatonna high school players were clinging to the possibility of hitting the field this summer for Post 77, but the executive committee's decision has put an end to these hopes.
Owatonna baseball coach Tate Cummins, who is heavily involved with the organization and execution of the summer ball in Owatonna, responded on Twitter by offering a few suggestions of how to get as many high school players on the field as possible.
“Here’s my proposal for baseball/athletics this summer. Simple and sweet. Small group practices of 5-6 or less. We don’t have to compete against another team to enjoy the game and to develop as players. Sports can and should continue, but must adapt!” Cummins stated in the first of two posts via the Huskies’ official Twitter account on Saturday.
Later, he added this: “Easier way would be for each [amateur] town ball team to expand rosters and add games. Those added games would be developmental games for high school players. All dependent on of ball is even allowed and fields are useable. Still hoping for small group practices in June or July,” he posted on the Owatonna baseball official account on Saturday.”