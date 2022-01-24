The Owatonna Huskies spent their Saturday morning inside East Ridge High School along with 16 other teams for the East Ridge Ruckus. The Huskies finished in sixth place with a team score of 119.5.
Senior Landen Johnson continued his run of dominance through the 160-pound weight class by capturing another first-place finish.
Johnson started his run out with a first round bye and made quick work of Waconia’s Andrew Torres by picking up a fall in 26 seconds to move onto the semifinals. There, he edged Marcell Booth of Apple Valley in a 3-0 decision.
The 160 title match featured a rematch from the Ethan Herman Memorial Tournament from Dec. 11 with Owen Herbst of Buffalo. Johnson beat Herbst 3-2 the first time around and scored another victory Saturday with a 9-6 decision.
“He had to come from behind and turn him, which is luckily Landen’s greatest strength. He’s so impressive as he chain-wrestles from tilt to tilt,” said Owatonna head coach Derek Johnson.
Owatonna had an opportunity at three gold medals with Cael Robb (132) and Jacob Reinardy (170) making it to the finals in their respective brackets, but ultimately came up short against top-ranked Anoka wrestlers.
Class AAA No. 4 Robb made it to the finals after pinning Jack Eugster (Orono) in 49 seconds in the quarterfinals and pulling out a 6-5 decision over Apple Valley’s Jayden Haueter in the semifinals.
He matched up against Anoka’s Class AAA No. 3 Elijah Paulson and finished as the runner-up after falling in a 9-1 major decision.
Reinardy pinned Brady Peltier (St. Francis) in 1:47 during the quarterfinals and defeated Anthony Madsen (Ellsworth) in a 9-5 decision to set up another top 10 matchup for first place.
Checking in as the Class AAA No. 6 ranked wrestler, Reinardy faced Anoka’s Class AAA No. 9 Noah Burandt and fell in a 4-1 decision to take second place.
“Cael Robb and Jacob Reinardy both had solid performances.” Johnson said. “They lost to ranked Anoka wrestlers who they’re bound to see again at state, so today was a good learning experience for them.”
At 138 pounds, Kanin Hable had a standout showing en route to his third-place finish, which included defeating Ken Hollenbeck (St. Francis) in a 17-14 decision and claiming bronze with a 20-5 tech fall in 5:05 over Riley Kane (East Ridge).
“Kanin Hable may have been the most electrifying wrestler at the entire tournament. He put up more than 15 points in the quarterfinals and the 3rd place match,” Johnson said. “He’s proving why you don’t want to lock up with him on his feet. He’s hitting his fireman’s carry and hip toss from so many different setups. He’s so much fun to watch.”
Lane Karsten took fourth place in the 113 pound bracket that included a 2:30 fall over Cayden Ban in the quarterfinals and losing by a fall in the semifinals and a major decision in the third place matchup.
Trey Hiatt (106) and Andrew Nirk (195) both lost in the first round of their brackets, but made a run through the consolations to capture a pair of fifth place finishes.
“We liked the performances we saw from Trey Hiatt and Andrew Nirk,” Johnson said. “They both lost close first round matches that could’ve gone their way. I know they place in the top 3 if they wrestle that tournament again.”