When senior forward Olivia Herzog launched the puck down the ice as the buzzer expired in Owatonna’s 2-0 win over Northfield on Saturday night, the bench celebration started by mobbing senior goaltender Ava Wolfe.
For the first time in 11 years, the Owatonna Huskies were the sole owners of the Big 9 Conference title and claimed their throne at the top of the conference over a Northfield team that sat at the top for the past three seasons.
The Huskies earned a share of the Big 9 title in the 2019-20 season alongside Northfield and proudly display their banner above the ice inside the Steele County Four Seasons Centre, but in the 2021-22 season, they didn’t want just a slice of the title. They wanted the full piece.
“The girls worked hard, they’re jacked, they knew what was on the line tonight and it was a great way to cap off the regular season knowing what’s coming with sections,” said Owatonna coach Tony Cloud. “For our seniors, it’s a special moment.”
Throughout the season, the Huskies and the Raiders went neck-and-neck to sit at the top of the conference. When they clashed Jan. 13 in Northfield, they stood as the only two undefeated teams in conference play.
Owatonna had taken a two-goal lead against Northfield before the Raiders rallied back to tie it and force a scoreless overtime period, which was going to set up a title-deciding matchup for Saturday night.
Just two games after the tie, the Raiders fell to Mankato East 1-0 on the road and provided Owatonna with a slight gap in the race to the title.
When it came down to it Saturday, the Huskies needed to win or tie with the Raiders to claim the title outright and Northfield needed a win to split the title with Owatonna. But in their second time getting a 2-0 lead, the Huskies had no interest in giving it up.
The win was spearheaded in the defensive zone by Wolfe, who played her final regular-season game inside the Four Seasons Centre and an Owatonna Husky.
“It’s been great, the girls have really supported me through it and I’ve been working my butt off to save all the pucks and not let anything in,” Wolfe said.
The two-year starting netminder posted five shutout victories in the Huskies’ final six games, which included her 24-save shutout against Northfield. During that stretch, Wolfe etched her name into the history books by breaking the Owatonna girls hockey record for most career shutouts and tallied her 18th career shutout against the Raiders.
Her unbeatable play, including fending off a flurry of Northfield shots in the final minutes, gave the Huskies every opportunity to take control at the opposite end of the ice.
Sophomore forward Samantha Bogen gave Owatonna the initial spark it needed early in the first period after she cleaned up a loose puck and snuck it between the pads of Northfield’s standout goaltender Maggie Malecha just under three minutes into the game.
But as time went on, the momentum shifted back to neutral territory. Without the Huskies' willingness to get in front of pucks and Wolfe recording some monumental saves, Northfield was as close as ever to getting right back into it.
The tide turner came at the 2:25 mark in the third period where fellow sophomore forward Izzy Radel battled for the puck along the blue line, chipped it in and got past a second battle for the puck along the boards. Skating toward the net, Radel threw a backhander along the ice toward Malecha. With an awkward hit on the inside her pads, the puck deflected into the net and put the Huskies up 2-0.
“It was amazing,” Radel said. “To get the goal to bring the energy back to our side was amazing and I feel like we just finished the game strong and it just boosted the energy on the bench and on the ice.”
It was only Radel’s fifth goal, but served as one of the most important goals this season for Owatonna.
“Having a player who’s worked so hard, Izzy grinds every single day, does a lot of good things us and has moved from line to line, but in this moment, we’re able to rely on these kids that don’t always get the headlines, or get the goals, or the assists or statline,” Cloud said. “All these kids are phenomenal and they work so hard and to be able to pay it off with what we’ve done in conference is great.”
Up 2-0 with no intentions of repeating their last matchup, the Huskies did everything in their power to fend off a Northfield team actively searching for a late-game surge in an attempt to claim a share of the title.
The Huskies didn't hesitate to get in front of shots, limit Northfield's chances and allow Wolfe's hot hand to earn a brand new banner.
While winning the conference is a great feeling for the Huskies, they have a short turnaround to prepare for a loaded Section 1AA playoff bracket in their hunt for another championship.
While Owatonna's 1-0-1 mark against Northfield was the best of any other team in the section, the Huskies' losses to section foes Farmington, Dodge County and Lakeville South dropped them down to the No. 6 seed.
They have to overcome No. 3 Farmington on the road Wednesday to advance to the semifinals, where the winner will match up against the winner of No. 2 Northfield and No. 7 Rochester Mayo.