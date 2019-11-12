Stats: 13 tackles (9 solo, 4 assists in 6 games as starter), 3.5 sacks, 3 PD, 1 blocked kick, 45 defensive points; OHS rushed for 2,183 yards and accumulated 4,144 yards of total offense
From coach Jeff Williams: “Carter does a great job in both run and pass blocking. He has a nice frame which allows him to get leverage on the defender, but also has great mobility which allows him to stay engaged. We called on him to play defensive line after some injuries, and he was a standout on that side of the ball as well. He became a great lineman.”