Before the start of the high school hockey season, Owatonna teammates Zach Wiese and Collin Pederson could not have stood further apart when it came to their long-term athletic goals.
Wiese was locked-in heading into his final year with the Huskies and had spent the bulk of the offseason training against elite competition from across the state in a variety of leagues, camps and high-profile showcases and was widely considered one of the top college recruits in the entire Big Nine Conference for the Class of 2020. In the greater Minnesota prep hockey landscape, many touted him as perhaps the best goalie in all of southern Minnesota and sure-fire future college athlete.
And then there was Pederson.
Though supremely-talented and fixture in the OHS rotation since his sophomore season, the 5-foot-6 forward was still very-much undecided as to his distant plans in the sport and was satisfied to play out his final year with OHS and let the chips fall where they may.
“To be honest, I didn’t have a plan for hockey beyond this year when the season started,” Pederson said over the phone on Thursday afternoon. “But then some opportunities came up and it became a real possibility (to continue playing after high school).”
As for Wiese: “When I made the Elite League last year, I had to make a decision to pursue hockey or not and that was big. At that point I made the choice and I always knew that was probably what I was going to go. I sort of knew that I didn’t really have the size to play college football, but I stayed with it because I love the sport. I knew I had a better future in hockey.”
After taking diverging routes during the long winter season, Wiese and Pederson have ultimately collided in the present and find themselves embarking on the same path moving forward. The colors will drastically change from blue and white to brown and gold, but best part about the entire situation is that they will remain teammates — at least for one more season.
After Wiese officially inked his tender on April 4 to play for the Rochester Grizzlies, Pederson followed suit roughly a week later and the pair is now officially a part of the same junior hockey organization.
“It will be cool to have him with me,” Wiese said. “It’s sometime shard to make new friends in a situation like this, so to have a familiar face will be really nice.”
As the newest member of the elite North American Hockey League’s Tier III division — commonly referred to as the NA3HL — the Grizzlies play in the Central Division against teams from Wisconsin, Illinois and Missouri and are directly-affiliated with the Tier II Austin Bruins. It should be noted that Rochester does not play in the same league as the Steele County Blades as the latter is a member of the USPHL, which operates exclusively at the Tier III level.
The Owatonna duo decided to sign with the Grizzliest for a variety of personal reasons, but both thought avoiding the NA3HL draft was the best long-term option. If they hadn’t officially signed with Rochester prior to Thursday’s selection-process, they ran the risk of being selected by any one of the 30 teams in the league and would then be forced to play for an organization that might not be the best fit.
Though committing to a team in the pre-draft process means they won’t be able to play for any other franchise for the entire 2020-21 season, both felt the benefits of joining for an organization like Rochester early in the process drastically outweighed the drawbacks.
“I think most guys that get the opportunity to tender before the draft do that,” Wiese said. “I had looked at a few other teams and compared to what Rochester had to offer and I didn’t want to go into the draft, either. When I visited (Rochester), it just felt right.”
Pederson — who didn’t seriously consider a potential junior hockey career until the final month of the 2019-20 season — was also impressed with the Grizzlies’ organization and thought the club offered a greater level of stability than some of the other programs that reached out to him.
“Some of the biggest things were their facilities and I really like that they are owned by the Austin Bruins,” he said. “They have a lot of connections, and that can only help.”
Though the upcoming NA3HL season is in flux for obvious reasons, Wiese and Pederson could potentially suit up for Rochester as early as September if the COVID-19 outbreak subsides within the next couple months.
The Grizzlies play roughly 50 games in a seven-month span and are coming off a 2018-19 campaign in which they finished 31-15-1 in their inaugural season. The team, which was leading the Central Division with a 37-8-2 record when the 2019-20 season was halted in mid-March, has already sent six players to six different NCAA programs while two others committed to play at the club level from the 2018-19 squad.
As hard as it is to imagine in the current climate, Wiese’s ultimate goal is to one day play at the Division I level after two years in the junior hockey circuit, but he’d be willing to explore potential D-III options if it provided the best opportunity. With the NCAA sponsoring just two Divisions for hockey — the scholarship-level D-I and non-scholarship D-III — conferences like the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference are filled with guys that could have easily played at the highest level, but found the MIAC’s regional colleges and universities to be a great alternative to the high-pressure atmosphere of the Big Ten Conference, for instance, while still offering a great level of competition.
But before Wiese and Pederson can even consider taking their final step and committing to an NCAA program, they must first prove they can handle the heightened-level of competition in the NA3HL and display the requisite skills to attract attention from college scouts.
“For me, it’s about cutting a little more weight and getting to 200 or below,” said Wiese, who lost close to 10 pounds from his 5-foot-10, 235-pound frame within the first few weeks of the hockey season. “For my position, it’s more about quickness and flexibility. In football it was about brute strength and out-muscling guys for quick bursts.”
Pederson obviously won’t be able to do anything about his lack of elite size, but he has always possessed a solid baseline of skills and was one of the most consistent offensive threats for the Huskies during his junior and senior seasons. Stepping into his biggest role this past winter, Pederson rang up 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) in 25 regular season games a year after compiling 17 points on eight goals and nine assists in 2018-19.
Wiese’s senior season also included a number of career milestones and achievements. His 1.42 goals-against-average was top 10 in the entire state and his .913 save-percentage was No. 1 in the conference.
For their efforts, both guys were nominated to play in the Ted Brill Great 8 tournament, which is an annual event that is conducted to highlight some of the best senior talent in the entire state of Minnesota. The competition was scheduled to take place April 17-19 but was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.