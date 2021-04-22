Even if Monday’s season-opener resulted in a win for the Owatonna boys lacrosse team, the process for that result wasn’t good enough for coach Scott Seykora.
One stat in particular bothered him, as the Huskies didn’t convert on any of their man advantage opportunities.
After two days of drilling that man advantage, it keyed Thursday’s 10-9 road victory against Northfield, in which Owatonna converted four times with an extra player on the field.
“I think it was cleaner execution,” Seykora said. “We possessed the ball a little bit better and gave ourselves better scoring opportunities. Monday was our first game and we did win that one, but we were taking shots we shouldn’t take. Now we were putting ourselves in position to get better shots, get better angles and get better scoring opportunities.”
That execution provided a major victory early in the season for the Huskies. Owatonna and Northfield have split each of the last two Big 9 Conference titles, and the two teams typically jockey each other for seeding positioning behind Lakeville South and Lakeville North in the Section 1 tournament.
The win also snapped a two-game losing streak against the Raiders.
In addition to that revamped man advantage, Seykora pointed to his team’s ability to use its speed and athleticism to its advantage. When the Huskies didn’t score with a man advantage, they were doing so on the fastbreak and by beating the Raiders down the field.
“Our fastbreaks are our bread and butter right now,” Seykora said. “That’s where we’ve scored probably 60% of our goals in our first two games. That fastbreak, that man advantage, we work on it every day. I’m just proud of these guys for executing.”
Preston Meier and Caleb Betling paced the offense with dueling hat tricks, while Zackary Kirsch added a pair of goals and both of Lucas Jensen and Wyatt Oldefendt scored once.
Even so, the offense dried up as the game progressed. After snatching a 6-3 halftime lead and a 7-3 advantage less than 10 seconds into the second half, Owatonna scored only three more times for the remainder 23:50. Owatonna was shut out entirely in the fourth quarter.
Yet while Northfield dominated the fourth quarter in terms of possession and offensive zone time, it produced just one fourth-quarter goal. That was due not only to the tightly-compressed defensive structure, but the timely and crucial saves of Korban Stricklin.
“Korban’s really worked hard in goal and he had a heck of a game for us,” Seykora said. “He definitely kept us in that game and he’s why we won today. Our defense was working hard that whole fourth quarter. There was a lot of pressure. I’m sure the nerves were racking up because I was nervous, too. For them to come through, dig deep, execute and do what we needed to do to win was a great job. Korban just commanded that back there.”