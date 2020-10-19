The Owatonna girls swimming and diving team sent one individual to the top of the podium, placed three divers into the top 25 and finished in 11th place of 12 teams at the Big Nine Conference virtual meet on Saturday afternoon.
“We had a great meet and the girls swam great,” Owatonna coach Isaiah Fuller said “They are showing a lot of improvement in their times.”
Logan Norrid posted the top two individual finishes for the Huskies, winning the 200-yard IM with a 2:11.96 while earning silver in the 100-yard backstroke with a 1:00.45, beating third place Emily Garrison of Rochester Century by 0.12 and coming 0.2 of a second shy of setting a new school record in the event.
Of Owatonna’s three divers, Margret Jacott led the way in 13th place of 38 participants, earning four team-points with a 274.2. Teammate Kaitlyn Cobben was next in 17th with a 257.55 while teammate Abby Munns wasn’t far behind in 24th (228.3).
Laken Meier earned points for the Huskies by posting the 14th-best time in the 100 butterfly with a 1:07.51.
Rochester Century won the competition with 388 points, edging out second place Northfield by just 16 points.
Owatonna is back in action on Friday at the Section 1-AA meet, which will be held in person at Northfield High School.
Big Nine Conference virtual meet
Team scores: 1. Century 388; 2. Northfield 372; 3. Rochester Mayo 297; 4. Mankato East 218.5; 5. Mankato West 191; 6. John Marshall 164; 7. Faribault 151; 8. Red Wing 121; 9. Austin 107; 10. Winona 103; 11. Owatonna 84; 12. Albert Lea 68
Owatonna on the podium: 200 YARD IM — 1. Logan Norrid (2:11.68); 100 YARD BACKSTROKE — 2. Logan Norrid (1:00.45)