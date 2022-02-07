Some nights, teams have a phenomenal showcase that features unstoppable offenses, unbreakable defenses or a combination of the two. Other nights, things just aren’t destined to work out.
In the case of the Medford Tigers, too much was going against them and they couldn’t find stability on the offensive side of things, which ultimately led to their 64-38 loss against the United South Central Rebels on Monday night.
The 38-point output for the Tigers ties their 38-point effort agains Goodhue as their second-lowest scoring total this season.
“It’s kind of a make-your-own-luck- situation and I don’t think we did that,” said Medford head coach Steve Boehning. “I don’t think we had a game plan that we executed enough in the game and [USC] did.”
There were a couple of problems that never allowed Medford to find their offensive flow.
Medford’s bread and butter sees its guards find open space and drive to the hoop for easy layups plus drawing shooting fouls in the process.
The problem was that the Rebels were able to quickly adapt their defensive game plan and effectively counter everything Medford uses to find success.
To avoid the Tigers getting any looks at the basket, the defense would collapse and take away any and all driving lanes, forcing the ball back out to the perimeter to try again or end in a turnover going the other way.
Turnovers spawned another problem for Medford, which kept losing the ball off bad handles or the Rebels poking the ball away.
Senior guard Henry Grayson was one of the lone Tigers that still managed to find a little success as he recorded 12 of Medford’s 18 first half points with the other three baskets coming from Jack Paulson, Austin Erickson and Tyler Buck.
“It’s huge if [Grayson] is able to drive and finish, that usually means more kick out opportunities are happening,” Boehning said. “Not that they weren’t there, we just weren’t seeing the right ones or seeing enough or finishing, just a combination of all those things.”
Normally, when the Tigers get their offense rolling and find those open looks at the hoop early on, they can spread their game around and find open shots around the perimeter, but USC made it difficult for them to establish any kind of offense.
On top of it all, USC gradually increased the amount of pressure put on a ball handler and it ultimately led to several Medford turnovers and helped dig the Tigers deeper into the hole.
Trailing by 13 points at half time, Medford came out strong and looked to claw back into the game by cutting the lead down to seven off a Grayson bucket, followed by back-to-back 3-pointers for Grayson and senior forward Malachi Sutcliffe.
But just as soon as they’d found a little bit of hope, USC stormed right back with an answer, which often resulted from and-one opportunities from beneath the hoop. That’s where things started to spiral out of control for Medford.
“At times, I thought we did ok, we made a little bit of a run to start the second half, but for some reason, we went away from that idea,” Boehning said. “We’ve had these ups-and-downs as a young team earlier in the year, it’s kind of unfortunate to see later on, but we can get film and all we can do is try to adjust from it.”
Suddenly a manageable seven point deficit turned into a 14-point hole, which proceeded to turn into a near 30-point deficit once the Tigers' brief offensive steam ran out.
Any key issue that affected Medford was several core players missing from the lineup, which included junior guards Landon Driscoll and Casey Chambers, as well as a handful of others, and limited the amount of options the Tigers could turn to.
A shorthanded roster, combined with an offense that couldn’t get the ball rolling ultimately led to the Tigers dropping to 1-19 on the season and winless in Gopher Conference play.
Grayson ended up leading Medford in scoring with 17 points, while Erickson finished with seven points, Buck finished with five points, Paulson finished with four points, Sutcliffe finished with three points and Josh Bluhm finished with two points.