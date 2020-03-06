On the court, the Owatonna boys basketball team has put together one of its finest seasons in recent memory and remains alive in the Section 1-AAAA tournament as of Friday night.
Off the court, the Huskies have already achieved the state's ultimate goal.
Taking into account the accumulate GPA of each player on the roster, Owatonna has been named the 2019-20 Academic Team State Champions for Class AAAA, beating out seven other big-school finalists and 62 teams in total from across the state.
The Huskies’ academic accomplishment will be displayed periodically on the scoreboard at the Target Center throughout the entire course of the MSHSL state basketball tournament March 18-21. In addition, certificates of achievement will be sent to each member of the team.
The OHS boys roster consists of the following players according MSHSL.org: Abdi Isman, Ty Creger, Brayden Williams, Payton Beyer, Nolan Burmeister, Jack Titchenal, Carson DeKam, Zach Stransky, Lane Versteeg, Wendell Relacion, Isaac Oppegard, Evan Dushek, Blake Burmeister, Jack Helget, Mason Kunkel, Drew Randall, Lincoln Maher and Sol Havelka.
The three other academic champions include Schaeffer Academy (Class A), Minnewaska Area (Class AA) and Bemidji (Class AAA).