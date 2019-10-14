It’s mid-October. The Red Division championship is wrapped up, the No. 1 seed for Section 1-5A tournament is clinched and the coaching milestone has been achieved.
Yet, the top-ranked Owatonna football team still has some unfinished business before it can solely start focusing on the forthcoming postseason, and that’s Rochester John Marshall.
In the annual scheduling quirk that shoe-horns an often-pivotal game into the middle of a week before MEA break, teams from across the state will cap the regular season on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Thankfully, OHS has accomplished enough in its previous seven weeks that there isn’t a ton riding on its matchup against the Rockets (3-4 overall, 2-3 Red Division) on the road at John Drew Field.
Sure, the Huskies (7-0, 5-0) would love to capture their second consecutive perfect season and sustain their current 26-game winning streak, but according to Jeff Williams, the biggest thing he wants to accomplish before jumping into the grind of the playoffs is to get healthy, plain and simple.
“We have some awfully fine football players unable to play at the moment,” Williams said over the phone on Sunday evening. “We want all those guys for the postseason, so we need to get healthy, and stay healthy. When we play on that Saturday (in the section semifinals on Oct. 26), we want to be ready to go and playing at a high level with all our pieces.”
The absences Williams is referring to are versatile receiver/running back/cornerback, Ethan Walter, and second-year starting defensive back/running back, Zach Stransky. The pair did not play in Owatonna’s 44-0 victory over Mankato East in Week 7 and haven’t been fully healthy for essentially half the season.
Stransky was rolling downhill at tailback and well on his way to a big game against Rochester Century in Week 1 before taking a nasty hit to his ankle and exiting in the first half. The talented junior hasn’t been the same since. He sat out Week 2 and Week 3, returned to action for a couple weeks before re-aggravated the injury against Mankato West.
Walter suffered his initial injury in Owatonna’s back-and-forth physical showdown against Rochester Mayo in Week 4 and tried to play through the pain for the rest of the game, but was clearly hobbled and unable to cut and accelerate at his normal rate. From there, he took a seat the following week against Faribault, only to return in Week 6 against Mankato West to play some defense and act as a decoy on offense. The injury isn’t severe, but certainly something to monitor moving forward. Before going down, Walter had been piling up numbers at a super-productive rate, accumulating 380 yards of total offense and five touchdowns on 37 touches (20 carries, 17 receptions) in basically three-and-a-half games.
As for last season’s starting center, Isaiah Noeldner, his return is being evaluated on a week-by-week basis. He tore his ACL late last February and simply hasn’t been fully cleared to play. He is expected to be ready for the beginning of the wrestling season next month, but whether or not he will give football a go depends on how he feels in the next couple weeks. He is mauling offensive lineman and one of the team’s unquestioned leaders. It’s truly scary to think what the Huskies’ offensive line would have looked like had Noeldner been able to play this season.
In Noeldner’s absence, reigning all-district guard, Zach Wiese, has done an excellent job, but is looking forward to shifting back to the spot he’s held on the offensive line since the beginning of his sophomore season.
“I kind of like it right now,” Wiese said of playing center. “I have gotten used to it over time, but once Noeldner comes back and I get back to guard, we will have some fun.”
BREAKING DOWN THE ROCKETS
John Marshall has seen its share of ups and down this season and will present some tangible challenges for the Huskies, none more obvious than their sheer size. Future Division II lineman, Deontae Veney — who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 290 pounds — is the biggest of seven players that are listed at 240 pounds or heavier on the JM roster. The Rockets’ three largest starting offensive linemen average 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds.
“They are massive up front,” Williams said. “They will probably be the largest offensive line we will see all season.”
John Marshall utilizes a downhill running style and has the ability to shift from traditional formations to the wide open spread on a single drive. The Rockets will look to physical running back Braden Black (6-1, 205) to do most of the work. He has had some big games this season — including a 164-yard performance against Northfield — and is coming off a game in which he gashed Faribault for three touchdowns and 105 yards. Defensively, he is also the team’s top play-maker at middle linebacker.
Parker Navitsky and Cole Peterson will share time at quarterback and offer varying skill-sets. Navitsky is more of a threat on the ground, rushing for 81 yards and Northfield and 78 against Rochester Century, while Peterson is more likely to go to the air.
According to Williams, Peterson has found some success going vertical on recent weeks and throws as good a deep ball as he’s seen at JM in a couple of years.
Defensively, the Rockets will come out in a 4-3 base and look similar to Rochester Mayo in that regard.
“They aren’t going to get in your face,” Williams said. “But they are tough in coverage.”
John Marshall struggled out of the gates and lost its first three games by an average score of 43-11. Since then, the schedule has lightened up considerably and the Rockets have flourished, winning three of their previous four contests to pull within a game of .500 at 3-4.
AROUND THE DISTRICT, AROUND THE STATE
Regardless of the outcome against the Rockets, Owatonna will be given the No. 1 seed for the Section 1-5A tournament beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 22 and could potentially see John Marshall in the section semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 26 as the Rockets are almost certainly going to garner a No. 4 seed and host No. 5 Austin in the opening round.
On the other side of the bracket, things aren’t quite as clear, but will be decided in a crucial Wednesday showdown between Rochester Mayo and Rochester Century. The winner will receive the No. 2 seed and secure the all-important opening round bye while the loser will host No. 6-seeded Northfield on Oct. 22.
Other intriguing short-week matchups include a game between two of Class 5A’s top teams in No. 8-ranked Chaska (6-1) and No. 2 St. Thomas Academy (7-0). The Cadets have played just one team (Coon Rapids) with a winning record all season and are thirsty to show what they are made of against a top-flight opponent like the Hawks.
St. Thomas is the only team with a winning record in Section 3-5A and will almost certainly cruise to the state tournament and take on the winner of Section 1-5A in the opening round, potentially setting the stage for a state championship rematch and No. 1 vs. No. 2 battle against Owatonna. The MSHSL does not re-seed after the state tournament and instead elects to determine opening-round matchups via geography.
Chaska — whose only loss came to Class 5A newcomer, Robbinsdale Armstrong, in Week 4 — will have only a slightly tougher road as they are one of two teams in Section 2-5A with a winning record. The other is likely second-seed Mankato West.
In the loaded Section 6-5A, Armstrong will only need to avoid a massive upset against Forest Lake on Wednesday to remain undefeated while Elk River (7-0) plays No. 9-ranked Rogers (6-1) in a game that will have major postseason implications.