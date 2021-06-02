The Owatonna Huskies will be well represented when the Section 1AA individual tennis tournament re-ignites play Thursday morning at the Rochester Outdoor Tennis Center.
Mac Pilcher, who entered as the third-seed during singles play, as well as the duo of Lincoln Maher and Caleb Schuler, who were the top-seed in doubles, won all three of their combined matches to advance past the sub-section portion and into the true section tournament Tuesday morning at Owatonna High School.
Pilcher began his day by quickly dispatching Erik Hall of Farmington without dropping a single game (6-0, 6-0) before defeating second-seeded Bade Bishop of Lakeville North (6-3, 6-1) in straight sets.
Maher and Schuler were awarded a bye during the tournament's opening round and defeated the duo of Andrews and Rasmussen from Lakeville North during their only match of the morning (6-1, 6-1).
The Section 1AA individual tennis tournament adopts a single-elimination design, meaning the athletes are disqualified with a single loss.
Pilcher will face off against Tej Bhagra of Rochester Mayo in the quarterfinals at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday and will face the winner of Lakeville North's Anthony Scheglowski and Mayo's Josh Aney should he advance to the semifinals.
Maher and Schuler will go up against Philip Wisniewski and Ashu Machida of Mayo also at 9 a.m. They will compete against the winner of the match between Mayo's Ojas Bhagra/Spencer Busch and North's Zach Hunhoff/Lucas Stanek should they pull off a victory.