...A FEW HOURS OF LOW VISIBILITY WITH SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW LATE THIS
AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR EASTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA...
.A narrow band of snow will move from west to east across all of
central and southern Minnesota the late this afternoon and evening,
reaching the Mankato area between 5pm and 6pm and the Twin Cities
metro between 6pm and 7pm. Once it starts, snow is only expected
to last 3 or 4 hours, with around 1 inch of accumulation expected.
Visibility less than a mile at time is expected due to falling
snow and southwest wind gusts near 30 mph. Please drive slowly and
with caution.
The Owatonna girls hockey team continued its hot stretch with Thursday’s 7-0 win against Rochester Century
The Huskies (10-7-2, 7-0-1 Big 9 Conference) sat in the driver’s seat from start to finish and spent a majority of their time in the offensive zone after outshooting Century 51-5, which included shots going 20-1 to Owatonna in the first period, 12-1 in the second and 19-3 in the third.
Even without a single power play opportunity, the Huskies tallied their most goals in one game (seven) since a 9-0 win Dec. 2 over Winona.
Sophomore forward Molly Achterkirch notched the first goal of the game midway through the first period and was followed by senior forward Olivia Herzog scoring unassisted with less than a minute left in the period.
It only took Herzog 20 seconds to score her second goal in the opening seconds of the second period.
Eighth grader Kendra Bogen got called for tripping, but the penalty resulted in junior Abby Vetsch scoring short-handed for her first of the game and of the season. She scored her second goal just minutes later with assists from Kendra and Samantha Bogen.
Senior forward Gabriella Lamont opened the third period with a goal with assists from Vetsch and eighth grade defenseman Paige Thompson. This marked Thompson’s first varsity point with the Huskies.
Junior forward Ezra Oien scored with two minutes raining to seal the Huskies 7-0 win.
Senior goaltender Mikayla Wilker made her second start in net and posted her second shutout after stopping all five shots from Century.
Vetsch led the team with four points (two goals, two assists) with Herzog (two goals) and Kendra Bogen (two assists) behind her with two points each. Oien (goal), Lamont (goal), Achterkirch (goal), Izzy Radel (assist), Samantha Bogen (assist) and Thompson (assist) all recorded one point each.
The Huskies return home Tuesday night when they host Red Wing before going on the road against Mankato West and Dodge County.