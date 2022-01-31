As the Owatonna Huskies continues their dominating run through the 2021-22 season, senior forward Evan Dushek and senior guard Brayden Williams continue to make an all-time impression.
Not only did the pair lead the Huskies in scoring in their 97-40 blowout win on the road against Albert Lea, they both also moved up Owatonna’s all-time scoring list thanks to Dushek’s 26 points and Williams' 25 points against the Tigers.
Dushek now sits as Owatonna’s second all-time leading scorer with 1,274 career points and trails only Drew Lundberg, who finished with 1,565 career points.
With one more shot at Albert Lea on Monday night and 11 more regular-season games to follow, if Dushek averages 24.25 points per game, he’ll close out on the 291-point gap between him and the title of Owatonna’s all-time leading scorer during the Huskies regular season finale.
Williams is also steadily climbing the all-time scoring list and passed Chad Kolander for sixth place at 1,140 career points. Kolander is Owatonna’s only ever Mr. Basketball Award winner and Williams was named to the 2022 Mr. Basketball Award watch list.
Dushek and Williams spearheaded the textbook blowout win over Albert Lea that saw the Huskies take a staggering 65-19 lead going into halftime.
With a 46-point lead, Owatonna was able to provide meaningful minutes to its veteran role players up and down the bench as 16 different Huskies recorded at least two minutes on the floor.
The Huskies also saw 11 different players record at least a point, which was led by Dushek’s 26 points, Williams’ 25 points and senior guard Blake Burmeister’s 14 points.
Defensively, Owatonna locked Albert Lea down and recorded 20 total steals, which included an eight-steal performance from Williams. Dushek also recorded all three of its blocks while Albert Lea failed to record a single steal or block.
Owatonna finished the game shooting 58.1 percent from the floor (36-for-62), which includes a first half where it shot 64.9 percent from the floor (24-for-37) and 43.9 percent from three (7-for-16).