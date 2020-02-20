New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva had a tough time catching up to Blue Earth Area Thursday in a 72-47 loss in New Richland.
An early 16-6 run from the Buccaneers (11-9, 4-6 Big South East) proved enough to keep the Panthers (4-21, 2-11 Gopher) at arm’s length. Blue Earth established a 38-21 halftime lead.
“They are a really good offensive team and very athletic so I knew going in that our defense had to be really good to beat them,” NRHEG head coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “We did do a good job on our first shot defense, but in the first half we gave up to many offensive rebounds and gave them second chances to score, which I knew we couldn't allow.”
Lonnie Wilson led the Panthers with 14 points and Porter Peterson scored 10 points.
Cameron Anderson led the Bucs with 18 points, Zach Herrmann scored 16 and Sam Keister finished with 14.
“Credit to them that every time we did get it to under 15 they pushed it back up to 20 or so,” Lundberg said. “I thought in the second half we did a much better job on offense of attacking them and getting some better looks than the first half.”
NRHEG faces Medford Friday at 7:15 p.m. in Medford.