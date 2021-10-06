Heading into Tuesday's match against Randolph, the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms’ Gopher Conference record sat at 0-6, with its overall record at 3-15. The visiting Randolph Rockets were also entering with an 0-3 Gopher Conference record.
The losing streak had to snap for one team, and it was the Blossoms, who battled through five back-and-forth sets at home to earn their first conference win, as well as their fourth win of the season.
Despite winning, the Blossoms started off on the wrong foot with their worst set of the night. The Rockets took the opener in convincing fashion, winning 25-11.
The second set acted as one of the most important of the night, as well as the closest. The Blossoms and Rockets went long, with Blooming Prairie taking a 28-26 win to tie things.
With a 25-18 third set win for Randolph, having the second go the opposite way would’ve led to a Rockets sweep over the Blossoms.
Instead, Blooming Prairie went into a fourth set only down 2-1, and it was able to tie the match for a second time with a 25-14 win.
The momentum carried over in a match-deciding fifth set that the Blossoms won 15-10, snapping their run of losses and falling back into the win column.
Haven Carlson and Abby Hefling had a big day at the net offensively and defensively to lead Blooming Prairie. Carlson posted 12 kills, two aces, eight blocks and three digs. Hefling had 10 kills, one ace, five blocks and two digs.
Macy Lembke and Lexi Steckelberg played a big role in setting up the offense, with 13 assists from Lembke and 12 assists and an ace from Steckelberg.
Madi Lea and Grace Krejci both had busy days for the Blossoms on both ends. Lea recorded a team-high 18 digs, while Krejci recorded five kills and three blocks to go along with her 12 digs.
Blooming Prairie will look to carry the momentum from this win when it travels to face Triton Thursday.