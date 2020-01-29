With only a few seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of a tie game against Owatonna, Mankato East’s Mackenzie Schweim took action.
Seeing an opening near the top of the key, the sophomore dribbled once, took a giant step into the lane and somehow maintained her momentum despite a wayward palm inadvertently scrapping her across the face. As Owatonna’s Audrey Simon stepped forward from just below the basket, Schweim lofted a shot from about six feet in front of the rim and watched as it crawled through the net.
Owatonna had one last gasp with less than a second remaining on the clock but failed to get a decent look at the basket before the buzzer sounded at the OHS gymnasium.
And that was it.
The Cougars had escaped with a 61-59 Big Nine Conference victory that was equal parts thrilling for the visitors and disappointing for the home-standing Huskies.
The loss was Owatonna’s second defeat in the last five days by a single possession and drops Owatonna to 5-12 overall and 5-9 in conference action. For Mankato East, the victory snaps a six-game losing streak and moves them a victory shy of the .500 mark against conference opponent at 7-8.
Despite suffering another narrow defeat, OHS has displayed a strong level of resolve in the second half of the season and executed with a greater level of consistency.
Owatonna has earned three of its five total wins in the last three weeks alone and is literally a few bounces away from being 5-1 in its last six games. In the stretch, the Huskies picked up a solid win against a Northfield team that not only defeated second place Austin, but lost by just one point to No. 7-ranked and conference-leading Red Wing. Since Jan. 7, the Huskies have also surrendered just 56.5 points per game, which is more than four points better than their season average of 60.9.
With a varsity roster that features 11 sophomores, its small, yet incremental steps such as these that demonstrate the program is headed in the right direction.
Still, it doesn’t make losses like Tuesday any easier to digest in the present, especially considering Owatonna had previously defeated the Cougars in early-December. The Huskies led for a decent portion of the first half but were out-scored 6-0 in the final three minutes before intermission and trailed 27-24 heading into the break.
In the second, Mankato East maintained the edge but never led by more than five points. After taking a rare two-possession lead at 57-53 on a Schweim free throw with 2 minutes, 39 seconds left in the game, Owatonna’s Sara Anderson deflected a pass near mid court, tracked down the loose ball and glided to the other end for a layup.
East re-gained a four-point lead with a pair of free throws with just 30 seconds on the clock before Anderson — who is the only senior in the starting lineup — came up huge once again with a pair of free throws.
And then it was time for one of the youngsters to step up.
Perfectly anticipating the ensuing in-bounds pass, Holly Buytaert stole the ball deep in the backcourt and banked in the game-tying bucket with 10.6 seconds on the clock.
The Cougars, though, had the last laugh and designed a play for Schweim to attack the rim on the other end, which ultimately led to the game-winning bucket.
Countering what was a rough night from inside the arc, the Huskies put forth one of their best efforts of the season from 3-point distance, connecting on 8 of 14 (57%) shots and out-scoring the Cougars 24-12 from downtown.
Buyaert was on fire from long range — draining four 3-pointers — and led Owatonna with 16 points. Anderson was a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line and finished with 12 points, three rebounds and two steals. Sarah Kingland added 11 points and four rebounds.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Huskies have one more game remaining this week against Albert Lea on Friday at 7:30 p.m. before taking the long trip to play No. 7 Red Wing on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Mankato East 61, Owatonna 59
Owatonna scoring: Sarah Kingland 11, Sara Anderson 12, Audrey Simon 1, Alivia Schuster 2, Holly Buytaert 16, Lexi Mendenhall 9, Ari Shornick 6, Taylor Schlauderaff 2.