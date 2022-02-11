Sitting in a tight circle, eyes closed and holding the hands of girls sitting to one's left and right, the Owatonna gymnastics team anxiously awaited to hear where it placed as a team in the Section 1AA Championship meet.
Rochester John Marshall was announced for eighth, followed by Mayo, Century, Lakeville North, Northfield and Lakeville South, leaving just the Huskies and Farmington Tigers as the last two teams remaining.
With the announcement of Farmington as the section runner-up, the Huskies knew what was going to happen next.
“We knew it was going to be close and we knew we went out there and got done what we needed to get done and having it pay off is the icing on the cake,” said sophomore all-arounder Emma Johnson.
Standing at the top of the team rankings with a 142.600 and beating out Farmington’s 142.350, the Huskies accepted their sixth total Section 1AA Championship to book their return to the Class AA state team championships, while sending Emma Johnson (all-around), Jozie Johnson (vault), Kaitlyn Cobban (beam) and Averie Roush (floor) to the individual state tournament.
Out of the four events, the Huskies' floor routines were where they separated themselves by posting the top team score of a 37.800, which was 0.750 more than second-place Northfield, and featured two of Owatonna’s four individual state qualifiers.
Spearheaded by Emma Johnson’s near-flawless routine that earned her an outstanding 9.700 on the scoreboard, Johnson’s score went unmatched for the remainder of the night and earned her a Section 1AA individual title.
While the top three individuals in every category punch their tickets to the state meet, Johnson’s qualifying spot on floor was moved down because she ended up nabbing the third spot as a qualifying all-arounder after edging out Lakeville South’s Alexa Drew for bronze with a 36.125.
Owatonna’s top team rank on floor was also bolstered by freshman Averie Roush, who earned herself an individual state qualifying bid by finishing with a 9.525, which was only one-upped by qualifying all-arounders Johnson and Kaitlyn Nguyen of Lakeville North.
“It just comes down to the clean landings and having fun while you’re doing it too I think is a big part of it,” Johnson said. “Doing what we do in practice and knowing and being confident in our stuff also helps.”
The final three Huskies all finished inside the top 11 on floor with eighth grader Kendra Miller earning seventh place with a 9.325, eighth grader Chloe Myer earning 10th place with a 9.250 and junior Kaitllyn Cobban finishing directly behind her in 11th place with a 9.200.
Cobban ended up as another one of Owatonna’s individual qualifiers when the Huskies took over as the second team to perform on beam. The Owatonna junior recorded an 8.900, which fell behind Lakeville South’s Alexa Drew and put her in second place for the time being.
Eventual all-around title winner Isabelle Anderson of Farmington was the only gymnast in six rotations to eclipse Cobban’s score, securing Cobban’s spot in the individual state tournament.
Supported by Emma Johnson in ninth place (8.550), Miller in 13th place (8.375), Averie Roush in 14th place (8.325) and freshman Jozie Johnson in 17th place (8.225), the Huskies recorded the second-highest team score on the beam with a 34.150.
“It’s definitely sweet to go to state, you’re always trying to win every meet that we go to, but you can’t be happier winning a section meet,” Owatonna gymnastics coach Evan Moe said. “It’s a different feeling. It’s exciting and the kids get excited for it and it’s great to see them succeed.”
While Johnson was the fifth Owatonna gymnast to place on beam, she led the Huskies' third-place finish on vault (36.850) by finishing in second place with a 9.450 and securing the second individual state qualifying spot.
Senior Janessa Moore followed her up in 11th place with a 9.250, Emma Johnson took 15th with a 9.100, Miller took 16th with a 9.050 and Roush closed things out in 21st place with an 8.925.
The bars were Owatonna’s final event in the last team rotation of the night. With Farmington not far behind in the overall team standings, the Huskies needed to add one more solid showing to seal the title.
The Huskies ultimately finished fourth on the bars with a 33.800 and had the opportunity to finish even higher, but a little bit of bad luck struck when Moore’s grip popped off mid-routine and forced her to bail early to readjust it. She finished out her routine and placed 23rd with a 7.675.
But with standout floor exercises and top finishes on beam and vault, the Huskies had locked up the team title.
“I believe we have one of the best floors in the state and definitely proved that today,” Moe said. “Bars was a big saving grace for us today. We've been pretty weak on it this year, but our bar routines looked great. Beam, we went higher than we have been going the past couple meets, so I was happy there. Vault, we kept it together. It wasn’t a pretty meet, but we got the job done and that’s what matters”
Emma Johnson finished with the top score on bars with an 8.775 for seventh place, Roush finished in 11th with an 8.575, Myer finished 17th with an 8.275 and Miller finished joint-18th place with Farmington’s Holly Kiecker with an 8.175.
Fresh off a weekend where they fell barely short of a seventh consecutive Big 9 Conference title, the Huskies responded with their second consecutive Section 1AA team title and will make their return to the Class AA state championships.
The Class AA State Championships will be held at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. Owatonna will participate in the state team championships Friday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. and will see Emma and Jozie Johnson, Cobban and Roush compete in the state individual and all-around championships Saturday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m.