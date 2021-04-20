The Owatonna boys and girls lacrosse teams returned to action for the first time since the spring of 2019 Monday evening with both squads coming out victorious over Mankato — a conglomeration of Mankato East and West athletes — in decisive fashion.
Owatonna girls 15, Mankato 5
The opening face-off for the girls' game occurred at approximately 6 p.m. in Mankato and in the literal blink of an eye the Huskies owned a 1-0 lead thanks to Annika Moran.
"Anni Moran definitely lit up the net," Owatonna coach Dani Licht said. "Anni is a quiet player, but quickly and constantly makes herself known on the field. She started out strong by winning the first draw of the game and drove straight to the goal putting the ball in the back of the net in the first three seconds of the game. Anni has a skill of seeing the whole field, which makes her an asset at scoring and assisting and she sure does make it look pretty. Both of Anni's assists went to goals scored by junior captain Audrey Simon."
Owatonna never looked back after Moran's goal and never trailed over the course of the game en route to their dominant win.
Moran led the Huskies offensively, scoring six goals and, as mentioned previously, adding two assists. Simon also had a tremendous night offensively, knocking in four goals of her own. Madi Bruessel and Nora Thompson also contributed to the high-powered Owatonna offense, contributing two goals apiece.
Defensively, Zoe Anderson was a force in the net, stopping 14 of Mankato's 19 shots on goal for a cool 73.7% save percentage.
"Zoe Anderson had a successful night. Our defense helped her out by giving Mankato's attack low percentage shots which really helped Zoe capitalize in net," Licht said. "Zoe had a great night of outletting the ball. At one point, Mankato marked up two players on her in an attempt to stop her from getting the ball out to our players and she was still successful in getting the ball to one of our midfielders."
Licht was well pleased with her team's performance after the game and put into perspective just how long they've waited to see the field again.
"I'm very proud of how well the girls worked together in their first game together in over 692 days," Licht said.
Owatonna boys 11, Mankato 6
In a similar fashion to what unfolded during the girls' game, the sticks were hot early for the Owatonna boys, who came out of the gates firing on all cylinders.
Caleb Belting and Zack Kirsch led the Huskies' offense in applying a significant amount of pressure on the Mankato defense, helping Owatonna gain a 8-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Two more goals during the second quarter gave the Huskies a 10-0 lead heading into halftime.
Mankato's offense finally woke up in the latter half of the fourth quarter — they scored five of their six goals in the final frame — but by then it was too late; Owatonna had already sealed the victory.
"That momentum was huge," Owatonna coach Scott Seykora said of his team's fast start after the game. "To come out and get an 8-0 lead after the first quarter, you look at the final score, Mankato's a good team. They found a way to chip back and get themselves back into the game. The thing with lacrosse is it's a lot of momentum swings. You can score two or three goals in a matter of seconds. I just kind of reiterated to our guys in the fourth quarter that we never [have] to safe of a lead in lacrosse. You've got to make sure that you play everything out and we did what we needed to do to win the game."
Kirsch led the Huskies offensively, scoring three goals and adding two assists. Belting added two goals and an assist of his own before exiting the game in the second half with an apparent knee injury; no update has yet been provided regarding his status moving forward, but early indications were hopeful that the injury was minor.
Korban Sticklin and the Owatonna defense were a force to be reckoned with until late in the fourth quarter when the Huskies appeared to be — understandably — running low on gas. Ultimately, however, Seykora couldn't have been more pleased with the effort his team put forth on both sides of the ball.
"It was awesome. Korban did a great job to start the game," Seykora said. "Towards the end he got beat low a few times, [but] it's our first time out. We haven't played in a while. It's the same with everybody, but our defense really stepped up and our offense too just with keeping up that possession on the offensive side. When you're pumping in that many goals, your defense can rest a little bit."
Both the boys and girls lacrosse teams return to action on Thursday, April 22 when they will face-off against Northfield. The boys' game is set to begin at 6 p.m. in Northfield whereas the girls' will take place at Owatonna High School at 7:30 p.m.