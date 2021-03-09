Blooming Prairie closes the regular season 7:15 p.m. Friday at Maple River.
Medford closes the regular season 7:15 p.m. Friday vs. Bethlehem Academy.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Premium digital subscription
✓ Complete access to southernmin.com on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ E-Editions of ALL print editions
✓ Cancel anytime
✓ Digital access on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ Owatonna People's Press E-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
Blooming Prairie closes the regular season 7:15 p.m. Friday at Maple River.
Medford closes the regular season 7:15 p.m. Friday vs. Bethlehem Academy.
© Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.
Sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News. Graduated from Iowa State University in 2016. Originally from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.