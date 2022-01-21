...A FEW HOURS OF LOW VISIBILITY WITH SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW LATE THIS
AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR EASTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA...
.A narrow band of snow will move from west to east across all of
central and southern Minnesota the late this afternoon and evening,
reaching the Mankato area between 5pm and 6pm and the Twin Cities
metro between 6pm and 7pm. Once it starts, snow is only expected
to last 3 or 4 hours, with around 1 inch of accumulation expected.
Visibility less than a mile at time is expected due to falling
snow and southwest wind gusts near 30 mph. Please drive slowly and
with caution.
Westfield wins up 9 of 11 wrestled matches against NRHEG
The wrestling squads between the Westfield Razorbacks and the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers squared for a dual in New Richland on Thursday night that the Razorbacks ultimately came out on top of in a 48-30.
Out of the 14 weight classes, 11 weren't forfeited and the Razorbacks won nine of them.
Kevin Hodge (106), Hunter Simonson (113), Bo Zwiener (126), Cade Christianson (145), Keegan Bronson (152), Tyler Archer (170) and Ty Bronson (182) all recorded wins by fall for Westfield.
Sam Skillestad (160) downed NRHEG’s Clay Stenzel in a 8-2 decision. Westfield’s Cannon Wacek and NRHEG’s Annabelle Petsinger were forced to go into overtime to decide their match, which Wacek won 8-6.
The Panthers saw back-to-back forfeits at 132 and 138 and made a late push at the end with falls from Ralph Roesler and Ben Hagen and a forfeit win for Makota Misgen, but it was too little, too late for NRHEG.
Full match results are listed below:
106: Kevin Hodge (WEST) over Karl Jacob (NRHEG) (3:26 fall) (6-0 WEST)