The wrestling squads between the Westfield Razorbacks and the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers squared for a dual in New Richland on Thursday night that the Razorbacks ultimately came out on top of in a 48-30.

Out of the 14 weight classes, 11 weren't forfeited and the Razorbacks won nine of them.

Kevin Hodge (106), Hunter Simonson (113), Bo Zwiener (126), Cade Christianson (145), Keegan Bronson (152), Tyler Archer (170) and Ty Bronson (182) all recorded wins by fall for Westfield.

Sam Skillestad (160) downed NRHEG’s Clay Stenzel in a 8-2 decision. Westfield’s Cannon Wacek and NRHEG’s Annabelle Petsinger were forced to go into overtime to decide their match, which Wacek won 8-6.

The Panthers saw back-to-back forfeits at 132 and 138 and made a late push at the end with falls from Ralph Roesler and Ben Hagen and a forfeit win for Makota Misgen, but it was too little, too late for NRHEG.

Full match results are listed below:

106: Kevin Hodge (WEST) over Karl Jacob (NRHEG) (3:26 fall) (6-0 WEST)

113: Hunter Simonson (WEST) over Seth Staloch (NRHEG) (0:49 fall) (12-0)

120: Cannon Wacek (WEST) over Annabelle Petsinger (NRHEG) (8-6 Dec/OT) (15-0)

126: Bo Zwiener (WEST) over Deven Parpart (NRHEG) (2:35 fall) (21-0)

132: Dylan Riskedahl (NRHEG) (Forfeit) (21-6)

138: Nikolas Petsinger (NRHEG) (Forfeit) (21-12)

145: Cade Christianson (WEST) over Aidan Schlaak (NRHEG) (3:34 fall) (27-12)

152: Keegan Bronson (WEST) over Harbor Cromwell (NRHEG) (3:00 fall) (33-12)

160: Sam Skillestad (WEST) over Clay Stenzel (NRHEG) (8-2 Dec) (36-12)

170: Tyler Archer (WEST) over George Roesler (NRHEG) (3:38 fall) (42-12)

182: Ty Bronson (WEST) over Aden Berg (NRHEG) (1:41 fall) (48-12)

195: Ralph Roesler (NRHEG) over Vincent Hernandez (WEST) (0:46 fall) (48-18)

220: Ben Hagen (NRHEG) over Brody Johnson (WEST) (3:28 fall) (48-24)

285: Makota Misgen (NRHEG) (Forfeit) (48-30)

Final Score: 48-30 Westfield

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

