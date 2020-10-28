The Owatonna football team continued its incremental climb up the Associated Press Class 5A prep poll while Blooming Prairie solidified its position atop Class A with an impressive victory in Week 3.
After starting the season at No. 4, the Huskies moved up to third last week and now find themselves at No. 2 behind only St. Thomas Academy.
Defending state champion and formerly No. 1-ranked Chaska lost to Orono, 24-14, last week and triggered a chain-reaction that saw eight teams slide up or down within the Class 5A top 10 with Moorhead making the biggest jump from No. 5 to No. 3.
The Spuds are the highest-scoring team in the state and rang up 56 points for the second time in three weeks in a blowout win over Sartell-St. Stephen last Friday.
In Week 4, Moorhead’s high-octane offense will be put to the ultimate test in an intriguing showdown against No. 4-ranked Rogers at 7 p.m. on Friday night. The game will be played at Monticello High School and will directly follow Owatonna’s matchup against the Magic at 4 p.m.
Mankato West appeared to get back on track with a 40-point blowout of Northfield in Week 3 and moved up one spot to No. 5 while No. 6 Andover (up 1), No. 7 Chanhassen (up 2), No. 8 Chaska (down 7), No. 9 Mahtomedi (down 1) and No. 10 Robbinsdale Armstrong (level) round out the top 10.
In the only matchup between Class 5A ranked teams last week, St. Thomas defeated Mahtomedi in multiple overtimes, 27-21.
In Class A, the Awesome Blossoms took the long trip to Lewiston-Altura and thumped the Class AA Cardinals, 53-29, and remain perched atop the rankings.
There was no movement within the top six spots from last week in Class A, but a significant amount of shuffling in the bottom third. Not only did BOLD jump three spots to No. 7 after beating Class AA, No. 7-ranked Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, but Breckenridge and Murray County Central jumped into the top 10 after being unranked last week. Murray County defeated former No. 7 Wabasso, 20-12 in Week 3.
POLL NOTES
-Despite defeating top-ranked Class 5A powerhouse, Chaska, it wasn’t enough to claim the top spot in Class 4A behind Hutchinson. Both teams have played a relatively thorny schedule and the Spartans received two first place votes to the Tigers’ five.
-Big Southeast District Blue Division leader, Byron, remained steady at No. 8 in Class 4A while Rochester Mayo was the only other team from the district show up in capacity within the polls, receiving one vote in Class 5A.
-Waseca jumped one spot to No. 5 in Class 3A.
-Here are the top-ranked teams by Class: Lakeville South (6A, 5 of 6 No. 1 votes), St. Thomas Academy (5A, 6 of 6 No. 1 votes), Hutchinson (4A, 5 of 7 No. 1 votes), Annandale (3A, 6 of 8 No. 1 votes), Caledonia (2A 6 of 7 No. 1 votes), Blooming Prairie (A, 6 of 6 No. 1 votes), Hills-Beaver Creek (9-Man, 4 of 5 No. 1 votes)
ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL
CLASS 5A: No. 1 St. Thomas Academy (3-0); No. 2 Owatonna (3-0); No. 3 Moorhead (3-0); No. 4 Rogers (3-0); No. 5 Mankato West (3-0); No. 6 Andover (3-0); No. 7 Chanhassen (3-0); No. 8 Chaska (2-1); No. 9 Mahtomedi (2-1); No. 10 Robbinsdale Armstrong (1-1)
CLASS A: No. 1 Blooming Prairie (3-0) No. 2. Mahnomen-Waubun (3-0); No. 3 Minneota (3-0); No. 4 Dawson-Boyd (3-0); No. 5 Mayer Lutheran (3-0); No. 6 Browerville (3-0); No. 7 BOLD (3-0); No. 8 Breckenridge (3-0); No. 9 Murray County Centra; (3-0); No. 10 Wabasso (2-1)