Consider Friday a “get right” game for the Owatonna football team against Faribault.
Sure, the Huskies left Rochester Mayo last week with a multi-touchdown victory, but the 31-14 score comes off a tad deceiving.
Owatonna struggled to consistently move the ball against the scrappy Spartans and needed to be bailed out by the defensive secondary in order to add a pair of late touchdowns on a short field to salt the game away. Mayo out-gained the Huskies by more than 100 yards of total offense and was whistled for 80 yards of infractions.
Those numbers, though, are also a bit misleading as the Spartans operated out of an empty backfield for the entire game and put the ball in the air 45 times and handed the ball to their running backs exactly three times in the hot and muggy 48-minute affair. Mayo finished with just 68 yards on the ground, more than half of which came on one carry late in the second half with the Huskies in full umbrella prevent mode.
Add in the calamity of cramps, nicks, scraps and sprains and it’s easy to understand why Owatonna is more than happy to turn the page and focus solely on the Falcons.
Faribault enters the traditional rivalry game enduring what appears to be another transitional year under long-time head coach Ned Louis. The Falcons have seen some decent competition this fall as their three losses have come against Austin (2-2), Byron (2-2) and Winona (4-0). Faribault showed some spunk against the Packers and Bears — both games were within a single point at halftime — but found ways to lose both in a couple different ways.
Against Austin, the Falcons were stuffed in the red zone as time expired in a 19-12 loss. Two weeks later against the Bears, Faribault allowed four touchdowns in the game’s final 24 minutes in a 41-19 setback.
The Falcons — who trailed 38-0 at halftime in a Week 2 loss to Winona — picked up their first win of the season last week in come-from-behind fashion, erasing a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to take down Albert Lea, 28-24.
Traditionally known for its old-school running style and tightly-packed formations, Faribault obviously won’t re-invent its entire offense in preparation for the Huskies, but may elect to go to the air a little more than normal against Owatonna’s vaunted rush defense.
Quarterback Nick Ehlers hasn’t gone vertical much this season, but the passing game has been an integral part if Faribault’s offense. In four starts, Ehlers has completed 41 of 84 passes (48.8%) for 533 yards and two touchdowns. He hasn’t thrown an interception, but has two games with less than 100 yards. His best outing came last week against Albert Lea when he finished 15-for-25 for 239 yards and one touchdown.
Unlike the Spartans, the Falcons won’t be able to line up with a horde of blazing receivers and simply fling the ball to every angle of the field. Instead, they will look to use a little misdirection and a deception in the run game and ride behind an offensive line that features a number of big bodies.
Alex Gardner is by far the Falcons’ most productive running back , gaining 293 yards on 53 carries. The well-built, 6-foot, 207-pound junior has scored six of the team’s 10 total touchdowns and scored at least one TD in three different games.
Defensively, Faribault will offer soft coverage on the outside in and crash the cornerbacks in run coverage. The Falcons utilize a number of two-way players and are spearheaded by talented senior linebacker/tight end, Dylan Lippert (6-3, 200). Fellow linebacker, Jake Flom (5-11, 157), has also been active and leads the team with two interceptions.
The Huskies will need to penetrate the Falcons’ big front five and rattle Ehlers in order to allow their talented defensive backfield to flourish. The strategy worked in several key moments last week as Owatonna picked off three passes in the fourth quarter alone and had another called back due to a penalty in the second quarter.
Payton Beyer is coming off a game in which he intercepted two passes in the game’s final seven minutes and has become an increasingly big part of the offensive game plan as well. The 6-3 junior is tied with Isaac Oppegard for third on the team in receptions with seven to go with 105 yards.
Matt Williams has hauled in 10 passes in the last two weeks and is second on the team in receiving yards with 168. He snatched two huge fourth-down passes in the second half to help move the chains against Mayo and led the team with seven grabs for 51 yards.
RECENT HISTORY: Owatonna has won the previous two matchups by a combined score of 102-0, but was tripped up by the Falcons three seasons ago, 21-10, on Sept. 16, 2016.
WEATHER FORECAST: Early indications show a decent chance for rain with temperatures starting in the mid-60s at kickoff and quickly dropping as the sun sets.