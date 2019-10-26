The Owatonna football team hasn’t gone undefeated and largely blown past the competition this season by being one dimensional.
There have been times when the top-ranked Huskies have leaned heavily on their sizable offensive line and fed tailback, Tanner Hall, close to 30 times in a single game and gobbled up massive amounts of yards on the ground.
And then there is the other component of Owatonna's devastating offensive attack that features a bulls-eye quarterback and a stable of complimentary receivers that can burn a defense in so many ways.
Finding its footing early with am economical pitch-and-catch combination and slowly gaining momentum as the first half sped along, the Huskies shredded Rochester John Marshall through the air and pulled away for a 42-0 victory that could have easily been a 50-point gap if not for a few miscues in the red zone.
Still, when all was said and done, the top-seeded Huskies put forth another dominant effort on both sides of the ball and earned a spot in the Section 1-5A championship game for the sixth time on eight years and will host second-seeded Rochester Century at 7 p.m. on Friday night.
“It feels good,” Owatonna quarterback Brayden Truelson said moments after the game. “Offensively we still have to get better. There are a few things we need to work on. The defense shut them out like usual, and that was great to see.”
Senior linebacker, Isaac Gefre, echoed Truelson’s sentiment and agrees that the win is satisfying in the moment, but just another step in the direction of achieving their ultimate goal of capturing the program’s fourth state championship in seven years and third in a row.
“It was good to get the win and good to get the shutout, but there’s a lot of work to do,” he said.
Truelson was nearly perfect through the air, completing 14 of 18 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns, finding the end zone on throws of 26, 55, 40 and 41 yards. One of his passes was dropped and another was intercepted at the JM 5-yard line.
Making his second consecutive start after returning from injury and clearly playing at full strength, Ethan Walter knifed through the Rockets’ defense once again and led the Huskies with 112 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions, giving him 232 yards and three TDs against John Marshall in roughly six quarters of action in an 11-day span.
Beyer got the scoring started with a 26-yard strike with 2 minutes, 24 seconds remaining in the first quarter before Truelson feathered a perfect 55-yard touchdown pass to Matt Williams less then two minutes later to help make it 14-0.
“It is really nice,” Truelson said. “We have four guys that are all really, really good. Beyer and Oppe are the jump-ball guys and Matt and Wally in the slots running down the field in the seams and on the bubble (screens) and breaking tackles. It’s fun to have so many weapons.”
After Williams’ long touchdown with 47.3 seconds on the clock in the second quarter, the Huskies were denied a third score when they lost a fumble inside the John Marshall 10-yard line in the first couple of minutes of the second quarter. Following a quick three-and-out, Owatonna got the ball back and Tanner Hall — who finished with 71 yards on 16 carries — capped an 8-play, 39-yard drive with a 2-yard plunge with 4:03 on the clock. The junior now has 990 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season.
John Marshall threatened to make things interesting late in the second quarter when it set up shop just inside the red zone following a 40-yard scamper by quarterback Cole Peterson and a 6-yard run by Forrest Wolf.
Owatonna, though, had other ideas, stone-walling Wolf two yards behind the line of scrimmage on 3rd-and-6 and swinging Peterson to the grass at the line of scrimmage on fourth down.
John Marshall would get the ball back with just over one minute remaining before halftime and trailing 21-0, but went the wrong way after back-to-back Owatonna sacks, one from Josh O’Daffer and another shared by Carson DeKam and Ethan Rohman. Owatonna finished with a season-high four sacks, two from Carter DeBus in the first half alone.
“They had to pass a little more frequently as we started to put up some points and I think that allowed our defensive line to pin their ears back a little bit,” Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said. “Coach Achterkirch was able to dial up some blitzes, but when we got there, we made plays. We hit their quarterback hard. That sack right before the end of the first half after a timeout and when they tried to get one more play off, their quarterback took a pretty big shot.”
Owatonna (9-0) took just three plays to march 60 yards on the opening play of the second half and padded its lead when Walter flashed wide open across the middle on a play-action pass and caught a 41-yard touchdown pass to make it 27-0 at the 11:42-mark. The senior dynamo added a 40-yard score at the 7:55 mark and Owatonna took a 35-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Despite the lop-sided score, the final stanza featured a few memorable moments, none bigger than interception return for a touchdown on a play in which Rohman diagnosed a John Marshal screen perfectly, speared the pass with one hand and lumbered into the end zone from 11 yards out to cap the scoring. Rohman finished the game with an interception, a fumble recovery and half a sack.
“Rohman is one of those kids that’s working on his craft all the time,” Williams said. “He put himself in the right place at the right time with good effort. He’s an old converted tight end from ninth grade, so it’s not the first ball that’s ever touched his hands. It was just a great, heads-up play.”
The second highlight of the fourth quarter came when Owatonna’s second-string defense preserved the shutout by stuffing the Rockets inside the 2-yard line on consecutive snaps in the game’s final 20 seconds. John Marshall called timeout twice before its final two plays and kept its starters in the game until the bitter end in an attempt to crack the shutout.
“I love that they buckled down at the end,” said Gefre, who led OHS in tackles and picked off one pass. “They shut the door for us and got us the shutout. Great job by them.”
The shutout was the third of the season for the Huskies and second in the last three games. Owatonna has allowed no more than 20 points in any single contest and has held six opponents to one touchdown or less.
John Marshall (4-6) finished with 104 rushing yards on 21 attempts against Owatonna's starters, but gained most of its production on a pair of plays that spanned 34 and 40 yards. respectively. Outside of the two big runs, the Rockets gained just 30 yards on 19 carries.
Through the air, the JM completed just 3 of 11 passes before the Huskies went to the second-stringers and was 0-for-5 through the air in the first half.
Noeldner makes his return
Owatonna captain and reigning first-team all-district center, Isaiah Noeldner, made his first appearance of the season when he took the field with 7:41 remaining in the second quarter and snapped the ball to Sol Havelka.
Noeldner — who played two full possessions and was on the field when the students section started chanting “We love Noeldner” in the middle of the third quarter — is just eight months removed from tearing his ACL last winter and not only made a quick recovery, but added 20 pounds to his already considerable frame and now stands 6-feet and roughly 255 pounds.
His return gives the Huskies an embarrassment of riches on the offensive line and allowed fellow all-district performer, Zach Wiese, to shift back to his natural position at guard.
“Eight months out from an ACL, that’s the power of modern medicine and the power of a kid doing the right things during his rehab,” Williams said. “Honestly if anybody is going to have to undergo that surgery you want it to be a kid that is a disciplined and dedicated as Isaiah Noelder. He’s been patient and upbeat and positive. He hasn’t missed anything unless it’s for physical therapy and for him to be able to come back out tonight and get back into the feel of things in close quarters was great to see.”
Notes
Isaac Oppegard finished with five receptions for 53 yards, four of which came on the Huskies' first drive of the game...Truelson completed 8 of 10 passes in the first quarter alone...John Marshall's possessions against Owatonna's starters went line this: turnover on downs, punt, punt, punt, punt, turnover on downs, time expired, punt, fumble, interception.
OWATONNA 42, ROCHESTER JOHN MARSHALL 0
FIRST QUARTER
O—Payton Beyer 26 pass from Brayden Truelson (Sam Henson kick), 2:24, 7-0
5 plays, 40 yards
O—Matt Williams 55 pass from Truelson (Henson kick), 0:47, 14-0
1 play, 55 yards
SECOND QUARTER
O—Tanner Hall 2 run (Henson kick), 4:03, 21-0
8 plays, 39 yards
THIRD QUARTER
O—Ethan Walter 41 pass from Truelson (Henson kick), 11:42, 28-0
3 plays, 60 yards
O—Walter 40 pass from Truelson (Henson kick), 7:55, 35-0
1 play, 40 yards
FOURTH QUARTER
O—Ethan Rohman 11 interception return (Henson kick), 11:55, 42-0