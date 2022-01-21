In Owatonna's season-long battle to reach the its full potential, the issue of incomplete games continued sprouting up. With over seven games decided by two goals or less, the Huskies seemed to be missing one or two key aspects.
Thursday night inside the Four Seasons Centre, Owatonna put its heads down and embraced a full 51-minute grind against Big 9 Conference foe Rochester John Marshall and was rewarded with its best game of the season in a 6-0 shutout against the Rockets.
“Some games we’re having success on faceoffs, but we’re not good in the D-zone. Some games we’re terrible on the power play, but great on the penalty kill,” Owatonna coach David Fromm said. “Today, things started piecing together. It was nice to see, the boys gained confidence today.”
It’s a win that the team could feel was a long time coming since their last win over Burnsville on Dec. 28 in the first round of the Heritage Holiday Classic.
All of the puzzle pieces fit for Owatonna, who played a complete 200-foot game against John Marshall.
Offensively, the Huskies recorded a season-high six goals with 10 different skaters recording at least one point. Defensively, they held the Rockets to 11 total shots, which includes only five through the first two periods.
On special teams, Owatonna lit the lamp three times on the power play while only surrendering two penalties, which were both killed.
“The competition we had prior to this put us in a position to skate hard, skate fast and I think we started out a little slow and took the temperature of the team and the pace,” Fromm said. “Then we realized that if we go hard, we’re going to create opportunities, we’re going to have some offense and draw penalties and we did.”
In just about every aspect, John Marshall couldn’t keep up against an Owatonna team that was flying around the ice and never relented until the final buzzer sounded.
Senior defenseman Jack Sande — off assists from Caleb Vereide and Casey Pederson — and senior forward Ashton Hoffman — off assists from Pederson and Joey Dub — found the back of the net within nearly 20 seconds of each other in the early stages of the second period.
The third period was the real game-breaker for Owatonna.
The speed, size and skill of the Huskies forced the Rockets into taking four separate penalties and they scored on three of the four power play opportunities.
Sophomore forward Owen Beyer opened things up with assists coming from Vereide and Sam Knoll. Two minutes later, senior forward Ryan Gregory scored their only even-strength goal of the period.
Vereide at that point had two assists, but doubled-down on points and fired in back-to-back power play goals halfway into the period to put it well out of reach for John Marshall.
“The third period was a nice vindication for this group that if they work hard, play hard, they’ll get rewarded with goals and get rewarded with calls,” Fromm said.
Getting back into the win column was a weight off Owatonna's shoulders, but not as much as it was for senior goaltender Preston Meier, who recorded his first win of the season in the shutout.
Facing several games where he’d been forced to save over 30, 40 and sometimes closing in on 50 shots a game, Owatonna’s defense helped him out tremendously with only allowing 11 shots.
Meier stopped 11 shots, which earned him a massive celebration with his teammates swarming him after the game.
“We have two very, very good goalies in [Sam] Pfieffer and Meier,” Fromm said. “Meier had a couple tough games for him, lots of shots on net and a couple goals in each of those games he thought he should’ve had. I thought going back with him and giving him this opportunity to play was important for his confidence and our season.”