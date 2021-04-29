The Owatonna boys track and field team took home first place honors during their meet with Mankato East, Northfield and Faribault held in Northfield Wednesday afternoon.
The Huskies scored 116.5 points as a team, beating out the second place finisher Cougars of Mankato East by 23.5 points. Northfield came in third with a score of 58.5 and Faribault (48) finished fourth.
Garrett Karsten (100-meter), Zacharia Stransky (200-meter), Connor Ginskey (1,600-meter), Ryan Gregory (300-meter), Owen Korbel (high jump), Eli Spurgeon (discus), the 4x100 relay team, the 4x200 relay team and the 4x400 relay team all earned first place finishes.
Owatonna returned to the track on Thursday evening in Rochester where they competed in an invitational at Mayo High School along with Mankato West, Rochesters John Marshall and Mayo as well as Winona. Results had not been finalized prior to publication.