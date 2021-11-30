COACHES
Head coach: Evan Moe, 3rd year.
Assistant coach: Kiana Leer (2nd year), Jason Smith (3rd year).
ROSTER
Janessa Moore, 12
Kaitlyn Cobban, 11
Jayna Martin, 11
Emma Johnson, 10
Morgan Martinez, 10
Arianna Ortega, 10
Calista Seiler, 10
Kaelyn Smith, 10
Jozie Johnson, 9
Averie Roush, 9
Isabella Serna, 9
Mercedes Zavala, 9
Chloe Gfrerer, 8
Kendra Miller, 8
Chloe Myer, 8
Dylann Norrid, 8
Brynn Routh, 8
Ella Thompson, 7
KEY ATHLETES
Kaitlyn Cobban (2021 All-Conference Selection)
Averie Roush (2021 All-Conference Honorable Mention)
Jozie Johnson (2021 All-Conference Honorable Mention)
Emma Johnson
Janessa Moore
ATHLETES TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Kendra Miller
Chloe Myer
2020-21 RECAP
The Owatonna Huskies enjoyed a very successful 2020-21 gymnastics season where they went undefeated in conference and returned to their throne atop the Big 9 Conference for the sixth consecutive time following the start of their run as the top team in the Big 9 starting in the 2015-16 season.
The Huskies sent Lucy Macius, Halle Theis, Kaitlyn Cobban and Emma Johnson to the Class AA individual tournament after they helped Owatonna claim its fifth section tournament title in school history.
In the Class AA state gymnastics meet, the Huskies finished third overall with a team score of 145.400 behind a 37.425 vault score, 35.425 uneven bars score, 35.775 balance beam score and a 36.775 floor exercise score.
Macius, Theis, Cobban and Lindsay Bangs were all All-Conference selections. Averie Roush and Jozie Johnson were both named as All-Conference Honorable Mentions.
2021-22 SEASON OUTLOOK
The Huskies are poised to remain as one of the top teams in the conference as they look to defend their crown in the Big 9 Conference. Returning a couple of their key pieces from last season and looking to have some others step up this season, they’re confident in being competitive in the conference and have a good shot at returning to state.
COMPETITION
I think Mankato West and Mankato East will be tough opponents again this year with Northfield being a bit of an unknown but traditionally a great program. I think we have the ability to win the conference again this year.