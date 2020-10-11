The missed tackles, blown coverages, poor angles and untimely penalties all led to a single play late in the fourth quarter with the game hanging in the balance.
However, if Owatonna could just make one final stop against Rochester Mayo with its back literally against the wall of the end zone, none of the youthful mishaps over the previous 47 minutes were going to make any difference beyond serving as fodder for the coaching staff to leverage into valuable “teaching moments.”
The exhausted Huskies defense had seemingly extracted every last ounce of their already-depleted energy reserves to force the Spartans into a 4th-and-goal from just inside the 5-yard line with 14 seconds left in the game, but needed to did deep and make one final stand.
And they did.
Flushing Bennett Ellsworth out of the pocket and forcing the junior quarterback to fling a desperate pass across his body, the penetrating drama of the game-deciding play was quickly replaced by a jubilant celebration from the home-standing Huskies.
As Ellsworth’s pass skipped harmlessly off the grass and spun to the track beyond the end zone, Owatonna was able to breath a profound sigh of relief after escaping with a 35-28 Big Southeast District victory.
The final play was an appropriate culmination for a game that had it all. Both teams flashed a tantalizing blend of explosiveness, tenacity and elite skill, but also revealed a level of raw inexperience that was only amplified during the unique atmosphere of Week 1’s matchup at Owatonna High School where the fans lining the fences just beyond the stadium outnumbered actual spectators spread throughout both grandstands.
Either way, football had returned to the pigskin-crazed community -- and as many dazzling plays as each team dialed up under the bright lights on Saturday night -- only the one wearing blue, white and black went home feeling good.
“What we are always nervous about, especially with inexperienced kids, if the tide starts to roll against them, will they crack, or will they buckle up and get the job done?” Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said after the game. “You’re always looking for that. In moments of adversity, are you going to step up and make a play? And they did. That makes me feel good because hopefully moving forward those kids have the confidence to make big plays in tough situations.”
Ironically, Owatonna’s universal inexperience at every layer of the field is contrasted by a trio of accomplished skill position players that rival any returning core in the district, and each one left their fingerprints on Saturday's game.
Rare third-year quarterback Brayden Truelson shook off an inauspicious start to complete 18 of 24 passes for 254 yards and three total touchdowns. His only passing score spanned 25 yards and landed in the hands of fellow reigning all-district classmate, Payton Beyer, with 9 minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to help level the score 28-28. After his first pass of the season was picked off, Truelson completed eight of his next nine passes and gave OHS its biggest lead of the game at 21-7 with a 1-yard TD plunge with 3:01 left in the second quarter.
Despite being the focal-point of the Spartans’ defensive scheme in the secondary, Beyer snared a team-high seven passes for 123 yards, 87 of which came in the second half. The fluid, 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior stood out among his youthful teammates and showed off a level of versatility that will unquestionably garner him even more interest from the next level beyond what he’s already received from a number of a scholarship-level college programs.
“He’s my go-to guy,” Truelson said. “Always has been.”
“Sometimes you need to go through your formal route progressions and let plays develop, but sometimes you just need to say: ‘Throw the ball to Payton (Beyer),” Williams added. “And, frankly, we found a couple routes that revealed some soft spots in their defense late and we were able to utilize Payton quite a bit.”
The third prize of Owatonna’s otherwise small group of returning starters, Tanner Hall, found his groove during two critical fourth quarter possessions and racked up 46 of his 73 rushing yards in the game's final 12 minutes. The quick-twitch senior tailback, who ran for more than 1,100 yards last season, also caught four passes for 37 yards and was a blade of grass shy of a huge gain on a screen pass that was whistled dead after he slipped just four yards beyond the line of scrimmage with nothing but blue jerseys and daylight ahead of him.
“T is a stud,” Truelson said. “He stepped up great for us last season and it’s great having a weapon like that out of the backfield. He was big tonight.”
Contrasting a number of outstanding individual performances — which also included 36 yards from first-time starter Connor Budach at tight end and 32 yards from junior newcomer Caleb Vereide in the slot — was an Owatonna defense and special teams unit that missed a number of tackles that directly led to a few game-changing plays, the biggest of which was a 95-yard kick return touchdown from Cayden Holcomb on the first play of the third quarter.
Offensively, Truelson was also sacked three times and hurried on at least 51% of his throws. Owatonna gained less than 50 yards on the ground in the opening half and committed three turnovers in the game.
“We made some mistakes, and that’s to be expected in Week 1,” Williams said. “We didn’t have a scrimmage under our belt and basically had two weeks of practice to get ready for this game, so from a conditioning standpoint we are probably a little behind, though I thought the kids did a pretty good job tonight. But there were mistakes that were made and I think coach (Marc) Achterkirch would tell you the same thing on defense. He saw some really good things, (but) failure to wrap-up is going to be a problem. We’ve got some work to do.”
After Holcomb wiggled through a crease in front of a procession of Mayo blockers on the left side of the field, the dynamic 5-10, 165-pound junior shed a few arm-tackles and showed off his breakaway speed by darting past the final line of blue jerseys and into the end zone. The Spartans officially seized momentum on the play and sustained it for the entirety of the third quarter.
The Huskies, on the other hand, ran just three plays on the ensuing possession and netted negative yards after Truelson was swung to the turf on the final play of a drive that also included a dropped pass that would have moved the chains on second down.
Despite being pinned perhaps a bit deeper than expected after Beyer boomed a 45-yard punt, the Spartans embarked on a surgical 14-play, 77-yard march that culminated in a 3-yard touchdown run by DeMonte Simmons on fourth down that gave Mayo its first lead of the game. Ellsworth followed by threading the needle to an open receiver in the middle of the end zone for the two-point conversion, upping the Spartans' advantage to 28-21.
Though Owatonna lost a fumble on the following drive, the Huskies eventually countered early in the fourth quarter when Truelson rolled to his right to escape trouble, flicked an off-balance pass to Beyer and watched as his favorite target snatched the ball out of the air above his head and turn up field near the 10-yard line. After stopping on a dime to allow a Mayo defender to fly past him and out of bounds, Beyer needed only a few more strides to cover the final five yards into the end zone.
Owatonna eventually got the ball back after forcing a punt and embarked on the go-ahead possession that was triggered by a pretty 23-yard Beyer reception and capped by a 4-yard Hall touchdown run.
Senior captain Matt Seykora drove forward for a 1-yard touchdown with 11:12 left in the second quarter to give OHS a 13-0 lead.
The first quarter alone featured three combined turnovers, three penalties and a dropped snap on a short field goal attempt by the Huskies on their second possession. Truelson finally opened the scoring by capping an 8-play, 60-yard drive with a short TD run with 1:49 left in the opening stanza.
Lane Versteeg was a perfect 5-for-5 on extra points and had plenty of distance on each one. Aaron Bangs also showed off his strong leg, smashing two touchbacks on kickoffs.
UP NEXT
Owatonna jumps back into action when travels to take on Rochester John Marshall for a 1 p.m. kickoff at John Drews Field on Saturday. The Rockets lost 34-19 to Rochester Century in Week 1.
DISTRICT DOMINATION
Owatonna's regular season winning streak against Big Southeast District opponents has now reached 18 games and almost exactly three calendar years dating back to a 21-17 loss to Northfield on Oct. 13, 2017.