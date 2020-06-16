Former Austin standout Both Gach announced Monday night that he intends to transfer to the University of Minnesota after spending the last two seasons at Utah.
“I would love to give a huge Thank you to all the schools that took the time to recruit me but at this time I’m excited to commit to the University of Minnesota and join coach Pitino and his staff ..... Excited to be back home,” he posted on Twitter.
Gach, who left AHS after his junior year to attend a prep school in Arizona, is coming off a pair of solid seasons with the Utes, posting career-best per-game numbers in scoring (10.7), rebounding (3.8), assists (2.9) and steals (0.7) while logging more than 30 minutes per game. As a freshman, he averaged 7.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is a streaky shooter who made just 27% of his 3-pointers with Utah.
Gach possesses the ability to defend multiple positions and is at his best working downhill and finishing at the rim. He initially put his name into the NBA Draft this winter, but didn’t hire an agent and ultimately decided to leave Utah and explore his options at the college level. Before committing to the Gophers, Creighton, Maryland, Auburn and Iowa State were all in the mix to land the 6-7 incoming junior.
Being that he is not a graduate student, Gach must be granted a waiver from the NCAA in order to be eligible to play this upcoming season. According to Darren Wolfson of KTSP, he has hired a lawyer to facilitate this process.
If he is able to suit up immediately, Gach is expected to jump directly into the starting lineup for a revamped Minnesota roster that lost its best player, Daniel Oturu, in the offseason but added two other high-profile transfers in Liam Roberts (Drake) and Brandon Johnson (Western Michigan).
After finishing fifth in Division I in blocks per game at 2.9 and leading the Bulldogs in scoring (14.8) and rebounding (7.1) in 2019-2020, Roberts — who stands 7-feet tall — was regarded as the top center in the transfer portal this offseason before pledging to the Gophers in mid-April. Johnson, a 6-8, 220 forward, also fastened an ultra-productive 2019-2020 season and was named third-team all-league in the Mid-American Conference after averaging roughly 15 points and 8 rebounds for the Broncos.
Roberts and Johnson will be eligible to play immediately as graduate students.
The Gophers will also welcome incoming freshmen Jamal Mashburn Jr., Martice Mitchell and David Mutaf. Mashburn Jr. and Mitchell are both listed as 4-star prospects and top 150 national recruits according to 247Sports.com. Mutaf is from Turkey and averaged 17.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season for his U19 team in Istanbul.