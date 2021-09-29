When the Medford Tigers took the court Tuesday night, the Tigers had all of their usual faces out there, except for one.
In its game against the Cannon Falls Bombers, Medford was without its senior middle blocker Clara Kniefel, who was sitting out due to illness. Needing someone to fill Clara’s role, head coach Melissa Underdahl turned to a different Kniefel. Taking Clara’s role was her younger sister, sophomore middle blocker Annette Kniefel.
“For [Annette Kniefel] to step in, I was very proud of her,” Underdahl said. “She played phenomenal. The games a little faster, so her blocking wasn’t as strong as we would get out of Clara, but she played an awesome game, very proud of her.”
Despite the Tigers getting swept by the Bombers, Annette Kniefel did not disappoint in her time on the court. Through the three sets, Annette posted a team-high nine kills, while also being tied with Andrea Bock and Hannah Schull with one ace serve.
After going down 25-16 and 25-20 in the first two sets, the Tigers set themselves up with a comeback after trailing in the third set.
The Tigers started rattling off points to bring the game to an even tie at the tail end of the third set, which included a four-kill performance from Annette.
“I started to see more confidence in our offense, and our defense finally adjusted to their hitters, and they started to figure out where they needed to be in position, in order to make contact with that first ball and be able to make a play on it,” Underdahl said.
However, Medford was unable to hold off Cannon Falls, with the Bombers finding the last couple points they needed to claim their three-set sweep over the Tigers.
As a team, the Tigers recorded 26 kills, 27 set assists, three ace serves, 32 digs and seven solo blocks.
Medford will hit the road to Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Thursday night to take on the Bulldogs in a non-conference matchup.