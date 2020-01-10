Huskies dominate Winona, pick up second straight lop-sided win

Picking up right where it left off three days prior in a blowout victory over Faribault, the Owatonna boys basketball team attacked Winona in waves and didn’t relent until the bitter end of a 72-49 Big Nine Conference victory at the OHS gymnasium.
“I thought the energy, poise and just the intensity we played with was the same as the Faribault game,” Owatonna coach Josh Williams said. “I thought we shared the ball and moved the ball really well. We have talked about making the extra pass and I thought we did that again tonight.”
Playing with a level of confidence that has always been there but is finally paying dividends for the youthful Huskies, Owatonna had all the answers on Friday night and, of course, made a few buckets along the way.
The Huskies shot 11 for 29 (37.9%) from beyond the arc and 44% overall. Brayden Williams got the large student’s section on its feet several times and led the team with 19 points on 5 of 11 shooting from deep. His step-back 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 1 second on the clock that put his defender on skates was a thing of beauty and gave his team a 68-44 lead.
Rounding into form over the last couple of weeks and blossoming into a bona fide two-way threat, Payton Beyer recorded his first double-double of the season on 15 points and 12 rebounds. He made three shots from beyond the arc and handed out two assists.
Banging down low against Winona’s 6-foot-4, 265-pound center Ethan Prodzinski, Evan Dushek added 12 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two assists. Nolan Burmeister canned two 3-pointers and finished with 10 points.
With the offense humming along and picking up momentum as the game progressed, Owatonna made life miserable for the Winhawks on the defensive side of the floor. The Huskies finished with an eye-popping 46-31 edge on the glass and forced 18 turnovers. Winona made just 3 of 17 shots from downtown and 18 of 56 (32.1%) overall.
“I can’t remember the last time we had 46 rebounds,” Williams said. “That obviously played a huge part.”
Triggered by a Beyer 3-pointer, Owatonna embarked on a 9-0 scoring spurt early in the first half and built an advantage that swelled to 20-4 with roughly 11 minutes on the clock.
In what would ultimately prove be its only sustained offensive rhythm of the game, the Winhawks answered with a 15-4 run and pulled with 24-19 with just under 7:00 on the clock.
Dushek stopped the bleeding for the Huskies by converting an old-fashioned 3-point play at the 6:12-mark, and within a matter of minutes, Owatonna was back on top by double-digits.
The Huskies led 39-24 at halftime and didn't allow Winona to draw any closer than 15 points in the second half.