The initial Associated Press Minnesota prep football poll was released on Wednesday afternoon and a pair of powerhouse Steele County teams made the top five in their respective classifications.
Defending state champion Blooming Prairie — which defeated Rushford-Peterson 37-20 in Week 1 — came in at No. 1 in Class A and received two of the three first place votes with the other going to No. 4 Dawson-Boyd. Mahnomen-Waubun stands one spot behind the Blossoms at No. 2 and is followed by No. 3 Minneota, No. 4 D-B and No. 5 Mayer Lutheran.
Three-time Class 5A champ, Owatonna, elevated comfortably into the top five at No. 4 after a gutsy 35-28 victory over Rochester Mayo last Wednesday. Defending Prep Bowl winner, Chaska, occupies the top spot and stands one position ahead of the team is defeated in the title game last season, St. Thomas Academy. Rogers took down Elk River in Week 1 and comes in at No. 3.
Fresh off a blowout win over New Prague, Mankato West begins at No. 5 and is the only other team in the district within the Class 5A top 10, Rochester Century (4) and Mayo (1) received votes.
Though outside the top 10 in Class AA, area teams Medford and NRHEG both started the season with victories. The Tigers took down Fillmore Central and the Panthers defeated St. James.
In Week 2, Medford hosts BP on Friday night.
Class A top 10: 1. Blooming Prairie (1-0), 2. Mahnomen-Waubun (1-0), 3. Minneota (1-0), 4. Dawson-Boyd (1-0), 5. Mayer Lutheran (1-0), t5. Browerville (1-0), 7. Underwood (1-0), 8. New Ulm Cathederal (1-0), t8. Wabasso (1-0), 10. Wabasha-Kellogg (0-0)
Class AAAAA top 10: 1. Chaska (1-0), 2. St. Thomas Academy (1-0), 3. Rogers (1-0), 4. Owatonna (1-0), 5. Mankato West (1-0), 6. Moorhead (1-0), 7. Andover (1-0), 8. Robbinsdale Cooper (1-0), 9. Chanhassen (1-0), 10. Robbinsdale Armstrong (0-0)