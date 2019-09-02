ROCHESTER — The Blooming Prairie volleyball team won three of its five matches and finished in fourth place at a tournament hosted by Rochester Century High School on Saturday.
Micalyn Trihus racked up a team-high 27 kills on the day and finished with 23 digs and six blocks. Julia Worke added 22 kills and 38 digs. Heather Pirkl added 25 digs and 40 assists while Maren Forystek paced the back row with 45 digs.
Lake City won the pool and was followed directly by Byron, Austin, B-P, Chatfield, Albert Lea and Glenville-Emmons.
Individual match results were not made available to the People’s Press.