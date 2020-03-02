ST. PAUL — Affable, easy-going and good-natured, Colton Krell is not the type of guy one would fear in a dark alley.
On the mat, though, it’s a completely different story.
With a low center of gravity and powerful legs the size of tree trunks, Krell has blossomed into a bundle of fast-twitch muscle fibers intertwined with raw strength compressed into a 5-foot-7-inch, 195-pound frame. He possesses enough brute force to simply overwhelm smaller, more agile opponents and has learned to use his unique build to out-maneuver even the tallest and most physically-imposing grapplers in his weight class.
His well-rounded skill set has allowed him to accomplish great things throughout his decorated varsity career. Coming into his final season in 2019-20, he had qualified for the state tournament three times and finished in the top three in two different weight classes during his sophomore and junior seasons.
Not only had Krell personally come tantalizingly close to capturing gold, but had advanced as far as any individual at the state tournament for both the former Blooming Prairie and current Westfield wrestling programs.
Even though he had come up empty in his three previous trips deep into the state tournament, it felt like if there ever was an athlete befitting of making history, it was Krell.
Shouldering the weight of both individual and program-wide expectations on his formidable shoulders, the BPHS senior was seemingly unfazed by the hype and penetrating atmosphere of the two-day super-event at the Xcel Energy Center. Even after dispatching of his first three opponents with relative ease, he remained level-headed, and when it came time to meet the top-seeded wrestler in the entire 195A bracket, Krell wasn’t about to get caught up in the moment and alter his game plan.
“You have to score next, and that’s how I want to wrestle,” Krell said. “I don’t want to go out there and hold on just to win. Finding way to increase what you have, that’s my goal no matter what.”
Breaking free from a 2-2 deadlock by compounding an escape with a takedown in the third period, Krell defeated No. 1-ranked Luke Tweeton of Frazee 7-3 in the state title round on Saturday night and etched his name into the record books by becoming he first ever Blooming Prairie student to win a state wrestling championship. He also became the first individual to capture gold for the four-year-old Westfield Razorbacks' program, which serves as a co-operative team with nearby Hayfield.
“I finally did it,” Krell said with a wide grin as beads of sweat continued to roll down his face roughly five minutes after walking off the mat in the middle of the cavernous arena. “It feels great. I mean, it’s been a lifelong dream…My freshman year at state I wasn’t expected to win anything. Tenth grade, disappointed. Junior year, really disappointed. I finally made it happen this year and I am elated.”
As for becoming the school’s first ever state champion in wrestling? Well, his answer was the perfect illustration of just what makes Krell tick.
“It’s pretty cool, almost like a brand-new toy," he said. “I mean, I have been good for a while and I don’t like to gloat about it. I am not one to go up to people and just tell them ‘hey I’m a state champ.’ That’s not how I am. Blooming Prairie as a school has never had a state champion in wrestling and I am from there and that means a lot. (Moving forward) I would love to see Westfield come up here as a team and hopefully this gets people in the program and excited about wrestling. It just takes one kid, and he brings his buddy out for wrestling, and they have a few friends who join, and then you have a team. I would love to pass it on.”
A few months after hoisting the state championship trophy as a member of the Awesome Blossoms undefeated football team, Krell capped his final season on the mat with a sparkling 33-3 record. Two of his losses came at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament in late December against a pair of individuals in Tommy Johnson of Shakopee and Parker Venz of Farmington that finished the season ranked No. 1 and No. 5, respectively, at a pair of different weight divisions in Class AAA. It was at the grueling competition in Rochester that Krell established the building blocks of what would eventually transform into a history-making campaign.
“That was tough because (the Minnesota Christmas Tournament) came a week-and-a-half into practice from football,” Krell said. “The competition there makes you realize where you stand. It really knocks you down a peg and I wanted to build off of that and I think I did that pretty successfully.”
Earlier on Saturday, Krell earned his way into the title round by handing Minnewaska Area's Tyler VanLuik his first loss of the season by pinning him in the second period after building a 9-1 lead.