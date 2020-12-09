Holding.JPG

Waseca’s Marcus Hansen (No. 66) tries to work his way to SMB quarterback Jalen Suggs as Siegel Howard (22) does everything he can to stop him in the 2018 Class 4A state semifinals. Hansen was named as a Mr. Football finalist Tuesday by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association. (File photo/southernminn.com)

The Minnesota Football Coaches Association announced the 10 finalists for the annual Mr. Football Award for the top prep player in Minnesota.

The 10 finalists include: Waseca defensive end/guard/kicker Marcus Hansen, Orono offensive/defensive tackle, Totino-Grace tight end/tackle Joe Alt, Blue Earth Area wide receiver/safety Cameron Anderson, Moorhead quarterback Trey Feeney, Minneapolis Southwest running back/linebacker Nick Flaskamp, Chanhassen linebacker/tight end/punter/kicker Eli Mau, Rosemount strong safety/tight end Jake Ratzlaff, St. Thomas Academy defensive lineman Garrison Solliday and Barnesville quarterback/strong safety Adam Tonsfeldt.

Hansen recently committed to Bemidji State University to play football following his graduation. Hansen led the Bluejays with 29 tackles from his defensive line position. He had seven quarterback hurries and forced one fumble.

To be considered for the award, a nominee must be a graduating senior, the nominee’s head coach must be a member of the MFCA, the nominee cannot have any MSHSL violation and must be nominated by their sub-district/MFCA representative after getting selected by coaches in the sub-district.

The award started in 2004 when East Grand Forks’ Nick Mertens won the award, which is sponsored by the MFCA and the Minnesota Vikings. Owatonna’s Jason Williamson won the 2018 award.

Previous winners of the Mr. Football Award:

2019 - Jalen Suggs, SMB Wolfpack

2018 - Jason Williamson, Owatonna

2017 - Antonio Montero, Eden Prairie

2016 - Wade Sullivan, Lakeville North

2015 - J.D. Spielman, Eden Prairie

2014 - Robbie Grimsley, Hutchinson

2013 - Jeffrey Jones, Minneapolis Washburn

2012 - Bridgeport Tusler, Osseo

2011 - Philip Nelson, Mankato West

2010 - Peter Westerhaus, Holy Family Catholic

2009 - Zach Vraa, Rosemount

2008 - Varmah Sonie, Apple Valley

2007 - Michael Floyd, Cretin-Derham Hall

2006 - Blake Sorensen, Eden Prairie

2005 - Matt Carufel, Cretin-Derham Hall

2004 - Nick Mertens, East Grand Forks

Reach Sports Editor Nick Gerhardt at 507-444-2375 or follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Load comments