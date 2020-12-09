The Minnesota Football Coaches Association announced the 10 finalists for the annual Mr. Football Award for the top prep player in Minnesota.
The 10 finalists include: Waseca defensive end/guard/kicker Marcus Hansen, Orono offensive/defensive tackle, Totino-Grace tight end/tackle Joe Alt, Blue Earth Area wide receiver/safety Cameron Anderson, Moorhead quarterback Trey Feeney, Minneapolis Southwest running back/linebacker Nick Flaskamp, Chanhassen linebacker/tight end/punter/kicker Eli Mau, Rosemount strong safety/tight end Jake Ratzlaff, St. Thomas Academy defensive lineman Garrison Solliday and Barnesville quarterback/strong safety Adam Tonsfeldt.
Hansen recently committed to Bemidji State University to play football following his graduation. Hansen led the Bluejays with 29 tackles from his defensive line position. He had seven quarterback hurries and forced one fumble.
To be considered for the award, a nominee must be a graduating senior, the nominee’s head coach must be a member of the MFCA, the nominee cannot have any MSHSL violation and must be nominated by their sub-district/MFCA representative after getting selected by coaches in the sub-district.
The award started in 2004 when East Grand Forks’ Nick Mertens won the award, which is sponsored by the MFCA and the Minnesota Vikings. Owatonna’s Jason Williamson won the 2018 award.
Previous winners of the Mr. Football Award:
2019 - Jalen Suggs, SMB Wolfpack
2018 - Jason Williamson, Owatonna
2017 - Antonio Montero, Eden Prairie
2016 - Wade Sullivan, Lakeville North
2015 - J.D. Spielman, Eden Prairie
2014 - Robbie Grimsley, Hutchinson
2013 - Jeffrey Jones, Minneapolis Washburn
2012 - Bridgeport Tusler, Osseo
2011 - Philip Nelson, Mankato West
2010 - Peter Westerhaus, Holy Family Catholic
2009 - Zach Vraa, Rosemount
2008 - Varmah Sonie, Apple Valley
2007 - Michael Floyd, Cretin-Derham Hall
2006 - Blake Sorensen, Eden Prairie
2005 - Matt Carufel, Cretin-Derham Hall
2004 - Nick Mertens, East Grand Forks