A total of 13 Owatonna wrestlers remain alive in the Section 1AAA individual tournament following the first day at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Eleven of them reached the semifinals following an impressive first day. Ninth-ranked Cael Robb advanced to the semifinals at 106 pounds with pin of Austin’s Cung Biak Thawng in 1 minute, 27 seconds.
Owen Thorn moved to the semifinals at 113 pounds following a fall in 26 seconds against Rochester John Marshall’s Ethyn Bertschinger.
Eighth-ranked Yves Evillard received byes at 120 pounds to reach the semifinals where he’ll face Northfield’s No. 7-ranked Jake Messner, who pinned Rochester Mayo’s Ben Timmerman in 1:44 Friday.
Kanin Hable lost his first match 7-6 to Albert Lea’s Tucker Eriksmoen at 126 pounds but battled back in wrestlebacks to defeat Rochester Century’s Jaden Peterson by fall in 1:22 and Rochester John Marshall’s Evan Hanson by fall in 1:34.
Chase Dallman also has to come through the consolation bracket at 132 pounds following a 5-4 opening round loss to Northfield’s Sam Holman. Dallman pinned Winona’s Brenin Speltz in 1:03.
Jacob Reinardy moved through at 138 pound with fall in 5:22 against Farmington’s Garrett Berg. He’ll face Rochester John Marshall’s Connor Higgins in the semifinals.
Jerez Autridge will meet Farmington’s Luke Peterson in the semifinals at 145 pounds after Autridge defeated Northfield’s Gavin Anderson 5-0.
Top-ranked Landon Johnson had a pair of first-period pins at 152 pounds to make his way to the semifinals where he’ll face Rochester Century’s Garrett Pavelko. Johnson pinned Austin’s Brenan Winkels in 48 seconds and Winona’s Isaac Allred in 58 seconds.
Kaden Nelson won his match at 160 pounds against Austin’s Garrin Wilson by technical fall to reach the semifinals where he will meet Rochester Century’s Owen Pharo.
Owatonna’s Matt Seykora beat Austin’s Mason Callahan by fall in 44 seconds at 170 pounds to make the semifinals. Seykora will face Northfield’s Nickolas Mikula.
Ethan Stockwell reached the 182-pound semifinals with a fall in 4:12 against Rochester Mayo’s Ethan Vanderwaerdt. Stockwell will wrestle Northfield’s Jack Holman in the semis.
Quincey Price defeated Austin’s Angel Aguilera-Lemus by fall in 1:28 at 195 pounds to earn a spot in the semifinals. Price will meet Farmington’s Luke Weierke.
Fourth-ranked Isaiah Noeldner pinned Austin’s Nicolas Lambert in 25 seconds to reach the semifinals at 285 pounds. Noeldner will meet Farmington’s Trevor Olson.