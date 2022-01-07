When the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the Medford Tigers clashed for the first time Dec. 17, the Blossoms came out on top with a 14-point victory on Medford’s home court.
Thursday night, the Tigers went into Blooming Prairie, evened the season series at 1-1 and snapped two different streaks with a 47-41 win.
Heading into the game, the Tigers were on a four-game losing skid that started Dec. 7 at Fairmont. Blooming Prairie was on a two-game winning streak with back-to-back wins over Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Lyle-Pacelli.
One of the biggest factors in Medford’s win over Blooming Prairie was freshman guard Anna Herr, who didn’t play a factor in the Blossoms 47-33 win. Thursday night, Herr made her presence known with a game-high 14 points, which included two 3-pointers.
Another big factor came at the free throw line. The Blossoms finished 11-for-26, while the Tigers made 9 of 12 free throws.
“We got plenty of opportunities around the rim, but the ball just would not go in for us,” Blooming Prairie coach John Bruns said. “Additionally, we missed way too many free throws. In a close game like this, missing 15 free throws is a game changer. Medford finished the game making 8-of-10 second half free throws which ultimately held us off on our comeback attempt.”
In addition to Herr, junior guard Andrea Bock and senior forward Clara Kniefel both recorded 11 points. The Tigers also got five points from MacKenzie Kellen and Annette Kniefel, as well as four points from Jazmyne Duncan.
On the Blossoms’ end, they saw senior guard Bobbie Bruns and junior forward Haven Carlson tie for la team-high 12 points each. Carlson completed a double-double by adding in 11 rebounds. Bruns recorded seven assists.
Junior forward Anna Pauly added five points and nine rebounds, Chloe McCarthy and Shawntee Snyder both recorded four points each, Addison Doocy and Macy Lembke both added two points each.
The Tigers returned to their home court against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Friday and next host New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Tuesday.
The Blossoms hosted Kenyon-Wanamingo on Friday night and go on the road to Randolph on Tuesday.