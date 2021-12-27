The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva girls basketball team’s blistering hot run to start the 2021-22 season came to an end Thursday night when the Panthers went on the road against St. Clair and fell 69-63.
Heading into the Thursday night matchup, the Panthers were averaging nearly 78 points per game and was only allowing just over 35 points per game. Against the Cyclones, they posted their lowest points scored on offense and allowed the most points in their eight game stretch.
According to NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson, St. Clair’s defense played a big role in the Panthers' struggles.
“St. Clair’s tough and scrappy defense caused us some problems, especially in the first half. We got into foul trouble early and put ourselves into a 13 point hole,” Peterson said. “We fortunately climbed our way out of it, tied it up, but could never get over the hump.”
Despite the loss, NRHEG had four players score in double digits with junior guard Erin Jacobson had one of her best games of the season in a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double while also adding two assists, one steal and one block.
Faith Nielsen backed her up with 16 points and nine rebounds, followed by Sophie Stork with a 12-point, 18-rebound double-double of her own with three additional assists and steals. Preslie Nielsen was the fourth panther in doubt digits for scoring with her 10 points, two rebounds and one assist.
Hallie Schultz added two points, two rebounds, one steal and one block, Sarah George had one point, seven rebounds and a steal, Andrea Briggs had one point and nine rebounds and Madison Murray had one rebound.
“We will be learning from this loss, adjusting and making some changes and hopefully will bounce back,” Peterson said.
The loss snapped their seven-game win streak and put the Panthers at 7-1 on the season, while still standing strong with a 4-0 Gopher Conference record.
Up next for NRHEG is the Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Holiday Tournament where it’ll play St. James on Tuesday and will play either LC-WM or Minnesota Valley Lutheran on Wednesday. The Panthers return to regular-season games Jan. 4 when they host Tri-City United.