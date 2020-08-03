Dylan Maas finished a home run shy of the cycle to highlight Owatonna’s 12-4 victory over No. 9-seeded Red Wing in the opening round of the U17 baseball postseason on Sunday night at Dartts Park.
Maas — who reached base four times and scored a pair of runs — finished 3-for-4, smacking a single to start the bottom of the first before adding a double in Owatonna’s 9-run third inning. In the fifth, he ripped a one-out triple before capping his night by coaxing a walk in the sixth.
Taylor Bogen provided a pair of hits and scored three runs while Caleb Vereide reached base twice and picked up the victory on the mound.
Eighth-seeded Owatonna is back in action Tuesday night in the single-elimination tournament against top-seeded Mankato West. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. from Eagle Lake.