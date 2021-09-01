The Owatonna girls tennis team claimed a 7-0 victory Tuesday afternoon at Albert Lea.
Individual scores were not available as of publication, but the Huskies won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0, No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-1, No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-0 and No. 4 singles 6-0, 6-4.
The doubles courts provided more suspense, where Owatonna worked for a 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 victory on the No. 1 court, the No. 2 doubles team claimed a 6-0, 6-2 victory and the duo on the No. 3 court won 6-1, 6-1.
Owatonna returns to the courts Thursday afternoon, when the Huskies host Rochester Mayo at Owatonna High School.