COACHES
Head coach: Dennis Whitman, 25th year
Assistant coaches: Nick Neumann, 25th year, Bo Noble, 1st year
ROSTER
Charley Elwood, 11
Kamilo Gonzales, 11
Dylan Heiderscheidt, 11
Tate Hermes, 11
Garron Hoffman, 11
Jack Meyer, 11
Kael Neumann, 11
Luis Lopez, 10
Evan Noble, 10
Evan Schweisthal, 10
Aiden Ahrens, 9
Mason Degrood, 9
Tommy Elwood, 9
Kaden Harfmann, 9
Conor Wilson, 8
Chase Balzer, 7
Blake Cammock, 7
Wyatt Moorman, 7
James Wegner, 7
KEY RETURNERS
Charley Elwood
Tommy Elwood
Jack Meyer
Garron Hoffman
Evan Schweisthal
Tate Hermes
Dylan Heiderscheidt
PEOPLE TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Kamilo Gonzales
Luis Lopez
2020-21 SEASON RECAP
The Medford Tigers enjoyed a great 2020-21 wrestling season as they posted a 9-1 Gopher Conference record and were named the Gopher Conference Wrestling Team Champions, which was the first time they’ve won the team championship since being Co-Champions with Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in 2010 and winning outright in 2009.
Tommy Elwood emerged as one of the Tigers top wrestlers after making his run in the 2021 Class A state tournament, where he finished in fourth place in the 106 pound Class A bracket as an eighth grader. He recorded a 4-0 decision in the quarterfinals over Donovan Schmid, lost to eventual runner up Zach Remer in a 3-2 decision, then fell to Anthony Romero in a 8-0 major decision in the this place match.
2021-22 SEASON OUTLOOK
We have a lot of state qualifiers returning, so our individual results should be strong. We need a few key newcomers to contribute and fill out the line-up to see a lot of team success.
COMPETITION
As the 2021-22 wrestling saw draws closer, Maple River is emerging as the favorite to win the Gopher Conference team championship and Blue Earth is emerging as the favorites to win the section team championship.