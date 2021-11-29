COACHES

Head coach: Dennis Whitman, 25th year

Assistant coaches: Nick Neumann, 25th year, Bo Noble, 1st year

ROSTER

Charley Elwood, 11

Kamilo Gonzales, 11

Dylan Heiderscheidt, 11

Tate Hermes, 11

Garron Hoffman, 11

Jack Meyer, 11

Kael Neumann, 11

Luis Lopez, 10

Evan Noble, 10

Evan Schweisthal, 10

Aiden Ahrens, 9

Mason Degrood, 9

Tommy Elwood, 9

Kaden Harfmann, 9

Conor Wilson, 8

Chase Balzer, 7

Blake Cammock, 7

Wyatt Moorman, 7

James Wegner, 7

KEY RETURNERS

Charley Elwood

Tommy Elwood

Jack Meyer

Garron Hoffman

Evan Schweisthal

Tate Hermes

Dylan Heiderscheidt

PEOPLE TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Kamilo Gonzales

Luis Lopez

2020-21 SEASON RECAP

The Medford Tigers enjoyed a great 2020-21 wrestling season as they posted a 9-1 Gopher Conference record and were named the Gopher Conference Wrestling Team Champions, which was the first time they’ve won the team championship since being Co-Champions with Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in 2010 and winning outright in 2009.

Tommy Elwood emerged as one of the Tigers top wrestlers after making his run in the 2021 Class A state tournament, where he finished in fourth place in the 106 pound Class A bracket as an eighth grader. He recorded a 4-0 decision in the quarterfinals over Donovan Schmid, lost to eventual runner up Zach Remer in a 3-2 decision, then fell to Anthony Romero in a 8-0 major decision in the this place match.

2021-22 SEASON OUTLOOK

We have a lot of state qualifiers returning, so our individual results should be strong. We need a few key newcomers to contribute and fill out the line-up to see a lot of team success.

COMPETITION

As the 2021-22 wrestling saw draws closer, Maple River is emerging as the favorite to win the Gopher Conference team championship and Blue Earth is emerging as the favorites to win the section team championship.

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

Load comments