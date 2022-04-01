There was never a question. The Owatonna Huskies knew that the 2021-22 boys basketball season was going to be special.
Coming off a Section 1-4A championship and a state tournament appearance the previous season, the Huskies returned four key starters, possessed a team that grew together over the years and culminated with the loaded senior class that made up the 2021-22 Huskies roster.
At the forefront of their success stood 6-foot-2 senior guard Brayden Williams and 6-foot-8 senior forward Evan Dushek.
The duo helped lead the Huskies to one of the most successful seasons in school history while cementing their places as two of the greatest boys basketball players to have ever worn an Owatonna jersey, which has earned them the title of being the Owatonna People’s Press All-Area Boys Basketball Co-Players of the Year.
“The relationship we have with everyone throughout the team, everyone gets along with everyone, whether you hang out with them or not, they all realized we had one goal at the end of the year,” Williams said. “The chemistry was always building throughout the year , we struggled earlier in the year trying to figure out roles, but as we got later in the season, we started playing well with each other and it just started clicking,”
Williams and Dushek both possessed the ability to score at will, but from different areas of the court. Dushek dominated in the paint and around the hoop with an ability to score at will, but could still knock down some mid-range jumpers. Williams was an elite scorer whose range started from the rim and extended well behind the normal 3-point distance for high school basketball.
The pair were two of the biggest scoring threats anytime they stepped on the court and it was well reflected with 3,183 combined career points scored, which featured Dushek dropping 33 points against Rochester Mayo in the Section 1-4A quarterfinals to surpass Drew Lundberg as the program's all-time leading scorer with 1,645 career points.
Having a player cross the 1,000 career point mark is rare and for Owatonna boys basketball. There’s only been nine total players to have done so since Dan Halvorsen first passed the mark in 1969.
So Dushek climbing to the very top of the list is special. But what makes things even more special was that Williams also challenged Lundberg’s original record as well. Williams finished with 1,538 career points, which fell 27 points shy of having two players snap the near decade and a half old scoring record.
“It’s cool, it’s really cool,” Dushek said. “I feel like it’s something you can overlook pretty easily, but it’s definitely something cool to be able to see your name up there for years to come.”
The tandem also shared the ability to play lockdown defense with Dushek’s second-nature ability to block shots before the opposition knew what hit them and Williams' quickness and length that allowed him to poke balls away and lead fast break opportunities.
On top of being some of the greatest scorers in school history, Dushek finished second in career rebounds with 826 and third in career blocks with 95. Williams became the program's all-time steals leader with 204 and set the single-season record for most steals this season with 116.
But the accolades are far from over.
Dushek also holds the most attempted and made field goals in a career while shooting 690-for-1,256 from the field for a career field goal percentage of 55% and also holds the most attempted and made free throws at 266-for-431 from the charity stripe. He also set a single-season record for most rebounds with 313.
Williams ranks second all-time in career assists with 369 and career made 3-pointers with 221, while setting more single-season records for most assists with 213 and most points with 701, all of which came during the 2021-22 season.
Their high level of play led the Huskies to their most amount of wins in a single season after finishing with a 28-4 overall record, which includes a 21-game win streak, a 22-0 Big 9 record, their first outright Big 9 title since 1989-90 and their second consecutive Section 1-4A championship.
For Williams, winning back-to-back section titles, especially with friends and family in the stands on his birthday, stands as one of his favorite memories of the season. But for Dushek, the best memories were the times spent as a team.
“I loved all of it,” Dushek said. “The nights where we stayed together in hotels for the Christmas tournament and stuff like that, those are definitely moments I won't forget. The whole season I won’t forget.”
The highly anticipated season didn’t quite exactly end the way Owatonna was hoping for with the Huskies knowing they had the talent to hoist up a state championship, but the journey to get back to the Target Center and showcase their talent to the state of Minnesota was a special one.
“I took Saturday and Sunday just to kind of sit back and look at the season,” Williams said. “It’s hard to dwell on the two losses we had at state with the season we had, going 22-0 in the conference. I was just really happy with the season we had. Obviously it didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but it was still a great season that’ll go down in the Owatonna record books for sure.”
The basketball journey will continue for Williams, who's signed to play with Bemidji State University in the fall. For Dushek, the boys all-time leading scorer is keeping his options open and looking to take the best path for him.